The Duke Blue Devils hit the road to take on the Boston College Eagles on Friday evening. Alumni Stadium hosts the Week 10 ACC matchup under the lights in Chestnut Hill. Duke is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play this season. Boston College is 2-6 after three consecutive losses, and the Eagles are 1-4 against ACC competition in 2022. Boston College is 1-7 against the spread, while Duke is 5-3 ATS in 2022. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (undisclosed injury) is considered day-to-day.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as 9.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds. Before making any Duke vs. Boston College picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -9.5

Duke vs. Boston College over/under: 47 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Duke -365, Boston College +285

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-3 against the spread this season

BC: The Eagles are 1-7 against the spread this season

Why Duke can cover

Riley Leonard leads an intriguing and effective Duke offense this season. Leonard, a sophomore dual-threat quarterback, has 1,693 passing yards, 7.6 yards per pass attempt, 10 touchdown passes and only four interceptions this season. His special appeal comes as a runner, with Leonard ranking in the top eight of the ACC in rushing yards (481), yards per carry (6.2), and rushing touchdowns (eight) this season. With Leonard at the helm, Duke's offense ranks in the top five of the ACC in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and total offense (422.5 yards per game).

The Blue Devils are excellent on the ground, ranking No. 2 in the conference in rushing yards (205.1 per game) and yards per carry (5.4), and have allowed only 12 sacks in eight games. Boston College is near the bottom of the ACC in scoring defense and total defense, and the Eagles also have glaring offensive weaknesses. Boston College has the second-fewest total yards (309.5 per game) in the ACC this season, with the conference's worst running game (67.5 yards per game) and only 17.5 points per contest in 2022.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College's passing offense is productive and Zay Flowers is in the centerpiece. The senior wide receiver currently leads the ACC with 54 receptions, and Flowers also sits atop the conference with 726 receiving yards. Flowers has six receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in the ACC, and he keys an attack that ranks in the top five of the ACC with 242.0 passing yards per game. Boston College should also benefit from the Duke defense struggling against the pass.

The Blue Devils are in the bottom three of the ACC in total defense (392.8 yards allowed per game), passing defense (262.9 yards allowed per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (16) this season. On defense, Boston College is in the top four of the ACC in completion rate allowed (57.9%) and Duke has the second-fewest passing yards (217.0 per game) in the conference. The Eagles are also yielding only 3.8 yards per carry on the defensive side.

