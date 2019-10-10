Duke vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Duke 3-2-0; Georgia Tech 1-4-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Georgia Tech and Duke at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Georgia Tech is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets ended up a good deal behind North Carolina when they played last week, losing 38-22. RB Jordan Mason put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Mason didn't help his team much against Temple two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, if Duke was riding high off their 45-10 takedown of Virginia Tech, that ride came to an abrupt end. It was close but no cigar for Duke as they fell 33-30 to Pittsburgh. Duke's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Georgia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past five games.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 246 on average. On the other hand, the Blue Devils rank 11th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. So the Georgia Tech squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.