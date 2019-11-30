Duke vs. Miami (FL): How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Miami (FL) (away)
Current Records: Duke 4-7; Miami (FL) 6-5
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but Duke had to settle for a 39-27 loss against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Blue Devils, but they got one touchdown from QB Quentin Harris.
The Duke defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DE Victor Dimukeje and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, Miami (FL) might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the FIU Panthers 30-24. QB Jarren Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami (FL); despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions.
Duke is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils are stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 333.5 on average. The Hurricanes have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 123.9 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Miami (FL) have won three out of their last four games against Duke.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Duke 20 vs. Miami (FL) 12
- Sep 29, 2017 - Miami (FL) 31 vs. Duke 6
- Nov 26, 2016 - Miami (FL) 40 vs. Duke 21
- Oct 31, 2015 - Miami (FL) 30 vs. Duke 27
-
