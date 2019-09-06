Duke vs. NC A&T: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina A&T football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. NC A&T (away)
Current Records: Duke 0-1-0; NC A&T 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Duke 8-5-0; NC A&T 10-2-0;
What to Know
Duke will square off against NC A&T at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. NC A&T will be strutting in after a win while Duke will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Blue Devils took a serious blow against Alabama last week, falling 3-42. The Aggies gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They had just enough and edged out Elon 24-21. That's another feather in the cap for NC A&T, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Duke's defeat took them down to 0-1 while NC A&T's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Duke can steal NC A&T's luck or if NC A&T records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
