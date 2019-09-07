Duke vs. NC A&T live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina A&T football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. NC A&T (away)
Current Records: Duke 0-1-0; NC A&T 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Duke 8-5-0; NC A&T 10-2-0;
What to Know
NC A&T will head out on the road to face off against Duke at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. NC A&T isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Aggies took care of business in their home opener. Last week, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Elon 24-21. That's another feather in the cap for the Aggies, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Meanwhile, there no need to mince words: Duke lost to Alabama, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 3-42.
NC A&T's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if NC A&T can add another positive mark to their record or if the Blue Devils can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of NC A&T's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.59
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.
