Duke vs. NC A&T live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. NC A&T (away)

Current Records: Duke 0-1-0; NC A&T 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Duke 8-5-0; NC A&T 10-2-0;

What to Know

NC A&T will head out on the road to face off against Duke at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. NC A&T isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Aggies took care of business in their home opener. Last week, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Elon 24-21. That's another feather in the cap for the Aggies, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Meanwhile, there no need to mince words: Duke lost to Alabama, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 3-42.

NC A&T's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if NC A&T can add another positive mark to their record or if the Blue Devils can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of NC A&T's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.59

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.