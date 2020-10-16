An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the NC State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Duke is 1-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Blue Devils are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 road games against a team with a winning home record. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games.

NC State has dominated this rivalry of late, winning nine of its last 11 meetings against the Blue Devils. The Wolfpack are favored by 4.5-points in the latest NC State vs. Duke odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5. Before you make any Duke vs. NC State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 23-6 on top-rated picks through six weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. NC State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for NC State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. NC State spread: NC State -4.5

Duke vs. NC State over-under: 59.5 points

Duke vs. NC State money line: NC State -185, Duke +165

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils dropped their first four games before breaking through with a 38-24 victory at Syracuse. Deon Jackson rushed for 169 yards on 30 carries, and Chase Brice threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Brice has passed for 1,271 yards and six touchdowns, but has also thrown eight interceptions this season.

The Blue Devils rolled the Syracuse defense to the tune of 36 first downs and 645 total yards, the third-highest total in program history. Jackson and Mataeo Durant (163) became the first pair of Duke running backs to rush for more than 150 rushing yards in the same game.

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack relied largely on offense for their first two victories this season, but last week relied on their defense in a 38-21 victory over Virginia. NC State forced four Cavalier turnovers, and Alim McNeill returned an interception 18 yards for a key fourth-quarter touchdown.

Still, NC State's defense is allowing 447 yards and 34.3 points per game. The Wolfpack are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they'll enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence. That's because NC State is 16-4 in its last 20 games at home.

How to make Duke vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Duke spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.