Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-2; Duke 2-0

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 6 p.m. ET. Duke should still be riding high after a win, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to right the ship.

The Blue Devils beat the Northwestern Wildcats 31-23 last week. Among those leading the charge for Duke was RB Jordan Waters, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 43-3, which was the final score in North Carolina A&T's tilt against the North Dakota State Bison last week. North Carolina A&T was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 36-3.

Duke took their game against the Aggies when the two teams previously met in September of last year by a conclusive 45-17 score. Will the Blue Devils repeat their success, or does North Carolina A&T have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

Duke have won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last eight years.