Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 1-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while Duke is 0-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. It's just the fifth meeting all-time between these two programs, with Syracuse posting a dominant 49-6 victory last season as nine-point underdogs.

However, Duke holds the 3-1 advantage all time in the series and the Blue Devils will be eager to get their first win after taking Virginia Tech to the brink in a 38-31 loss last week. The Blue Devils are favored by one-point in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Syracuse spread: Duke -1

Duke vs. Syracuse over-under: 52.5 points

Duke vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse -105, Duke -115

What you need to know about Syracuse

The Orange didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home last week as they won 37-20. Among those leading the charge for Syracuse was running back Sean Tucker, who rushed for two touchdowns and 112 yards on 24 carries.

Despite opening the season with losses to North Carolina and Pittsburgh, the Syracuse defense has proven that it can be opportunistic. The Orange hunt the ball relentlessly and have forced 10 turnovers in three games, including five in the win last week over the Yellow Jackets. Linebacker Mikel Jones has two interceptions and a fumble recovery already and is tied for third on the team in total tackles with 16.

What you need to know about Duke

Duke came within a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, but the Blue Devils wound up with a 38-31 loss. The Blue Devils put up a season-high 410 yards of total offense in the loss with Chase Brice throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Deon Jackson rushed for two scores and the veteran running back has now accounted for 19 total touchdowns in his career.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Orange enter the game having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. The Blue Devils are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: Duke enters the contest having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation.

