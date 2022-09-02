Who's Playing

Temple @ Duke

Last Season Records: Duke 3-9; Temple 3-9

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Duke has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Temple is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils were seventh worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 32 overall. The Owls experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 33 (bottom 96%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Duke has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 7-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.