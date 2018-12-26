Duke vs. Temple odds, line: 2018 Independence Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

The Temple Owls and Duke Blue Devils will meet in the 2018 Independence Bowl on Thursday. Kickoff from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., is at 1:30 p.m. ET. After a rough start to the season that included back-to-back losses to Villanova and Buffalo, the 8-4 Owls have won six of their last seven games. The 7-5 Blue Devils, out of the ACC, got off to a hot 4-0 start that included a road victory at Northwestern. Temple is a 3.5-point favorite and the Over-Under is 54 in the latest Duke vs. Temple odds. Before you make any Duke vs. Temple picks, be sure to check out the top 2018 Independence Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that Temple's rhythmic offense starts with its passing game and disciplined wideouts, including Ventell Bryant. The senior is tops with 47 grabs and 659 receiving yards. He has scored three touchdowns and is excellent at shaking off clingy cornerbacks. His cohort, Branden Mack, has 556 yards and a team-high five scoring catches.

Quarterback Frank Nutile is likely to get the nod over sophomore signal caller Anthony Russo, who injured his hand in the regular season finale at Connecticut. Temple's top running back, senior Ryquell Armstead, is probable after wincing in pain after a play in the UConn game. He has 1,098 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

But just because Temple has had success on offense this season doesn't mean it will cover the Walk-On's Independence Bowl spread against a talented Duke squad.

The captain of Duke's offense is redshirt junior quarterback Daniel Jones. During his career, the signal caller has thrown for nearly 7,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. Despite his size, he's always a threat to take off downfield. Against North Carolina in November, he amassed a staggering 186 rushing yards while throwing for another 361. He accounted for four touchdowns in the thrilling 42-35 victory.

But Duke also has a formidable ground attack that begins with Deon Jackson. The sophomore was No. 1 on the squad with 806 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His elusiveness allows him to shake off would-be tacklers in the open field. He's also a threat out of the backfield. In his last game against Wake Forest, he caught seven balls -- one for a touchdown.

