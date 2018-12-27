Duke vs. Temple odds, line: 2018 Independence Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

With 42 years of history, the Independence Bowl always brings exciting action to Shreveport. Duke will take on Temple on Thursday in the 2018 Independence Bowl with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. Despite Owls coach Geoff Collins leaving to replace Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech, his former squad is a 3.5-point favorite, with the total set at 54 in the latest Temple vs. Duke odds. However, David Cutcliffe is 6-4 all-time in bowls and has led Duke to wins in its last two postseason appearances. So before you make any Independence Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Temple vs. Duke picks and 2018 Independence Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that Temple's rhythmic offense starts with its passing game and disciplined wideouts, including Ventell Bryant. The senior is tops with 47 grabs and 659 receiving yards. He has scored three touchdowns and is excellent at shaking off clingy cornerbacks. His cohort, Branden Mack, has 556 yards and a team-high five scoring catches.

Quarterback Frank Nutile is likely to get the nod over sophomore signal caller Anthony Russo, who injured his hand in the regular season finale at Connecticut. Temple's top running back, senior Ryquell Armstead, is probable after wincing in pain after a play in the UConn game. He has 1,098 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

But just because Temple has had success on offense this season doesn't mean it will cover the Walk-On's Independence Bowl spread against a talented Duke squad.

The model also knows that when Duke was at its best earlier in the season with impressive wins against Army, Northwestern and Baylor leading them into the AP Top 25, the Blue Devils were able to consistently win the turnover battle. That will be a big key at the Independence Bowl 2018 against Temple on Thursday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to be healthy enough to play against the Owls after suffering a lower-body injury in Duke's regular-season finale, which should help the Blue Devils' offense make smart decisions with the football. But the game really hinges on the Duke defense's ability to create multiple turnovers.

Duke won all five of the games in which it forced multiple turnovers. In games where Duke didn't force a single turnover, the Blue Devils were 2-5. So if Duke's defense can take advantage of a Temple offense that threw 18 interceptions this season and turned it over 28 times in 12 games, it will go a long way towards a Blue Devils cover.

