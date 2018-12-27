Duke vs. Temple odds, line: 2018 Independence Bowl picks, top predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

The Temple Owls and Duke Blue Devils meet for the first time ever on the gridiron as they face off in the 2018 Independence Bowl. It's raining ahead of Thursday's 1:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but the forecast calls for dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s by game time. Temple, out of the American Athletic Conference, is in the midst of an 8-4 season that included signature wins over Maryland, Cincinnati and Houston. Duke, out of of the ACC at 7-5, had impressive road wins at bowl-bound Northwestern and Miami. Temple is a 3.5-point favorite and the Over-Under is 53.5, down a field goal from the opener, in the latest Temple vs. Duke odds. Before you make any Temple vs. Duke picks and 2018 Walk-On's Independence Bowl predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Temple's offense is capable of quick-strike scoring. Averaging nearly 36 points per game, the Owls' vertical game centers on its two most lethal receiving targets -- Ventell Bryant and Branden Mack. Bryant leads the receiving corps in both receptions (47) and yardage (659). His senior experience is also key in rallying teammates during key moments of games. Mack, a sophomore with 556 yards and five scores, can line up in the slot or out wide.

Temple is a commanding 8-3 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, compared to 6-5 for Duke. And when it comes to point differential, Temple has the edge as well, plus-12.1 to minus-4.1. Temple has won six of its last seven games straight-up and covered five times during that span.

But just because Temple has had success on offense this season doesn't mean it will cover the Walk-On's Independence Bowl spread against a talented Duke squad.

The model also knows that when Duke was at its best earlier in the season with impressive wins against Army, Northwestern and Baylor leading them into the AP Top 25, the Blue Devils were able to consistently win the turnover battle. That will be a big key at the Independence Bowl 2018 against Temple on Thursday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to be healthy enough to play against the Owls after suffering a lower-body injury in Duke's regular-season finale, which should help the Blue Devils' offense make smart decisions with the football. But the game really hinges on the Duke defense's ability to create multiple turnovers.

Duke won all five of the games in which it forced multiple turnovers. In games where Duke didn't force a single turnover, the Blue Devils were 2-5. So if Duke's defense can take advantage of a Temple offense that threw 18 interceptions this season and turned it over 28 times in 12 games, it will go a long way towards a Blue Devils cover.

