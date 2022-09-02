Temple will be playing under a first-year head coach for the fourth time in seven years when it travels to Duke for a Week 1 matchup on Friday night. The Owls are getting set for their opening game under Stan Drayton, while the Blue Devils made a coaching change of their own. They hired Mike Elko, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, to replace long-time coach David Cutcliffe.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by nine points in the latest Duke vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 51.

Duke vs. Temple spread: Duke -9

Duke vs. Temple over/under: 51 points

Duke vs. Temple money line: Duke -355, Temple +278

Why Duke can cover

Temple continues to lack stability as a program, getting set for its fourth new coach in the last seven years. The Owls are coming off a 3-9 campaign and have one of the youngest rosters in college football. In fact, more than half of their players have four years of eligibility remaining.

Duke is coming off a 3-9 season of its own, but it will be happy to move on from what had previously been a successful era under Cutcliffe. The Blue Devils should still have a strong offensive line, which will give them a major advantage against an undersized Temple team. Their defense will also likely improve under Elko's guidance, and Temple has failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive games.

Why Temple can cover

As bad as Temple was down the stretch last season, Duke was even worse. The Blue Devils lost their final eight games of the year, with each loss coming by at least 25 points. They failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games to close out the Cutcliffe era, so there are no positives to take away from last year's roster.

Temple should have a better offense with former Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis running the ship. He is facing a Duke secondary that allowed the second-most passing yards per game in college football last season. The Blue Devils also failed to score 30 points in any of their final eight games last year, so it is difficult to back Duke as a favorite on Friday night.

How to make Duke vs. Temple picks

