The Troy Trojans will attempt to end their memorable season on a high note on Saturday when they meet the Duke Blue Devils in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl. The Trojans (11-2) just finished winning their second consecutive Sun Belt championship in an even more dominant fashion than they did last year. They lost just one conference game, 16-14, to James Madison in their Sun Belt opener, before reeling off 10 consecutive victories and beating Appalachian State 49-23 in the conference championship game. The Blue Devils (7-5) started 4-0 but struggled down the stretch in large part because of a season-ending injury to quarterback Riley Leonard. However, Duke ended its regular season on a positive note with a 30-19 victory over Pittsburgh. Both teams are in the midst of a coaching transition.

Troy vs. Duke point spread: Troy -7.5

Troy vs. Duke over/under total: 44 points

Troy vs. Duke money line: Troy -303, Duke +240

TROY: The Trojans have played under the total in 10 of their past 11 games.

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 2-2 against the spread as an underdog this season.

Troy vs. Duke live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Troy can cover

The Trojans have maintained their winning formula that involves a sometimes plodding but effective offense completed by a stifling defense. Numerous opponents have stuck with Troy for a half or three quarters, only to see the Trojans pull away comfortably down the stretch. The Trojans are averaging 426 total yards and 31.2 points per game, while their defense ranks No. 10 nationally in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

In the Sun Belt championship game against Appalachian State, the Trojans used a 28-6 burst in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a competitive game. They used a long kickoff return and a forced fumble to generate drives on short fields and score touchdowns on consecutive drives in a 5-minute span. Junior running back Kimani Vidal leads a physical rushing attack with 1,582 yards, ranking third in the country. He has scored 14 touchdowns and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils were one of the biggest surprises in college football last season, with a nine-win campaign that included a 30-13 victory over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. They appeared poised to pick up where they left off, posting a 28-7 home win over Clemson as a two-touchdown underdog in Week 1.

The Blue Devils were one of the biggest surprises in college football last season, with a nine-win campaign that included a 30-13 victory over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. They appeared poised to pick up where they left off, posting a 28-7 home win over Clemson as a two-touchdown underdog in Week 1.

The Blue Devils rolled to three more lopsided victories before coming up short 21-14 against Notre Dame, the game in which Leonard was injured. Amid Leonard's absence, the Blue Devils struggled to find efficient quarterback play and the offense stumbled to just 23 points in the next three games combined. However, freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis showed improvement as the season progressed, and Duke's underrated defense allowed it to remain competitive. Loftis threw for 248 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win over Pitt.

