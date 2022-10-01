Who's Playing

Virginia @ Duke

Current Records: Virginia 2-2; Duke 3-1

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils are 0-7 against the Virginia Cavaliers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Duke and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Blue Devils came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks last week, falling 35-27. QB Riley Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 324 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Syracuse Orange last Friday. It was a hard-fought game, but Virginia had to settle for a 22-20 loss against 'Cuse. QB Brennan Armstrong wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia; Armstrong threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.63 yards per passing attempt.

Virginia's defense was a presence, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Jonas Sanker and RB Xavier Brown.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Blue Devils going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Duke at 3-1 and the Cavaliers at 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke ranks 26th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. As for Virginia, they enter the game with 14 sacks, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last eight years.