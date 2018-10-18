Duke vs. Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)
Current records: Duke 5-1; Virginia 4-2
What to Know
On Saturday Virginia take on Duke at 12:30 p.m. Virginia have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Duke are surely hoping to exploit.
Virginia had a rough outing against NC State three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.), sneaking past 16-13. Jordan Ellis was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he rushed for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Duke were able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, winning 28-14.
Their wins bumped Duke to 5-1 and Virginia to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Virginia clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blue Devils are a big 7 point favorite against the Cavaliers.
This season, Duke are 4-1-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 4-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Virginia Cavaliers 28 vs. Duke Blue Devils 21
- 2016 - Duke Blue Devils 20 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 34
- 2015 - Virginia Cavaliers 42 vs. Duke Blue Devils 34
