Duke vs. Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)

Current records: Duke 5-1; Virginia 4-2

What to Know

On Saturday Virginia take on Duke at 12:30 p.m. Virginia have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Duke are surely hoping to exploit.

Virginia had a rough outing against NC State three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.), sneaking past 16-13. Jordan Ellis was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he rushed for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Duke were able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, winning 28-14.

Their wins bumped Duke to 5-1 and Virginia to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday at 12:30 PM ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a big 7 point favorite against the Cavaliers.

This season, Duke are 4-1-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 4-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.