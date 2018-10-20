Duke vs. Virginia: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game

On Saturday Virginia take on Duke at 12:30 p.m. Virginia have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Duke are surely hoping to exploit.

Virginia had a rough outing against NC State three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.), sneaking past 16-13. Jordan Ellis was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he rushed for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Duke were able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, winning 28-14.

Their wins bumped Duke to 5-1 and Virginia to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Virginia clash.

