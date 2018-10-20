Duke vs. Virginia: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Duke vs. Virginia football game
On Saturday Virginia take on Duke at 12:30 p.m. Virginia have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Duke are surely hoping to exploit.
Virginia had a rough outing against NC State three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.), sneaking past 16-13. Jordan Ellis was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he rushed for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Duke were able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, winning 28-14.
Their wins bumped Duke to 5-1 and Virginia to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Virginia clash.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football
-
Week 8: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
-
Big Boi's son commits to Oregon as a RB
Running back Cross Patton will bring Gucci belts and a father who is hip-hop royalty from Atlanta...
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Michigan visits rival No. 24 Michigan State
-
Michigan LB stomps Sparty logo in warmup
Both teams didn't show any love lost before their noon kickoff
-
Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, top picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma and TCU.