Duke vs. Virginia odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from computer simulation

An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Duke is 4-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. Duke is only so-so against the spread (3-2-1), but Virginia has really struggled (1-4-1). The Cavaliers are favored by three points in the latest Virginia vs. Duke odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Duke vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Virginia vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Cavaliers came up short against Miami (Fla.) last week, falling 17-9. It was the second consecutive loss for a UVA squad that had spent most of the season in the Top 25 after winning its first four games, including an impressive victory over Florida State. Still, the Cavaliers have been strong defensively this season, giving up just 20.7 points per game. Quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has thrown for 1,429 yards on the season, leads a passing attack that averages over 250 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Duke is coming off a 41-23 victory against Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils have won four of their last five overall, a stretch that included an extremely strong 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech. Duke's offense, the speciality of coach David Cutcliffe, has piled up at least 30 points in each of the last five games.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.