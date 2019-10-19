Duke vs. Virginia odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The top teams in the ACC Coastal Division are set to meet up on Saturday when the Duke Blue Devils travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are 4-2 on the season with a 2-1 mark in conference play. The Blue Devils feature an explosive offense that has piled up over 30 points in each of their last five games. Defense, meanwhile, is Virginia's speciality. The Cavaliers rank second in the ACC in total defense, giving up just 273 yards per game. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Duke odds, while the over-under is set at 45, down 1.5 points form the opening line. Before locking in your own Virginia vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken into account that Duke has kept rolling on offense under coach David Cutcliffe. Even without Daniel Jones, now with the New York Giants in the NFL, the Blue Devils enter Week 8 ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring offense (34.2 ppg). That's thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Quentin Harris, who has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,183 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also Duke's leading rusher with 83 carries for 380 yards and five scores.

Harris creates a lot of matchup issues for opposing defenses, and likes to spread the ball around. Six different Blue Devils have caught at least 10 passes, including tight end Noah Gray (26-197-2) and running backs Deon Jackson (13-123) and Mataeo Durant (11-112).

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, came up short against Miami (Fla.) last week, falling 17-9. It was the second consecutive loss for a UVA squad that had spent most of the season in the Top 25 after winning its first four games, including an impressive victory over Florida State. Still, the Cavaliers have been strong defensively this season, giving up just 20.7 points per game. Quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has thrown for 1,429 yards on the season, leads a passing attack that averages over 250 yards per game.

