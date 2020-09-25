The Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils will face off Saturday in an ACC clash at 4 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Duke is 0-2 so far in 2020, while Virginia is playing its first game of the season. The Blue Devils are 4-1 against the spread in their last five September games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games.

The over is 6-0 in Duke's last six games after an against the spread win. The over is also 6-0 in Virginia's last six games. The Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Duke odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45.5. Before you make any Duke vs. Virginia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Virginia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Virginia vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -5.5

Duke vs. Virginia over-under: 45.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia money line: UVA -210, DUKE +180

Duke: The Blue Devils turned the ball over five times against Boston College last week.

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 7-0 in their last seven home games.

What you need to know about Duke

Duke's defense has already recorded nine sacks through two games. Junior defensive end Victor Dimukeje had 3.5 sacks in Saturday's 26-6 loss to Boston College, tied for the second most in school history in a single game.

Junior quarterback Chase Brice, who backed up Trevor Lawrence at Clemson the past two seasons, has completed just 54.4 percent of his passes for 476 yards with zero touchdowns so far in 2020. Brice does have one rushing touchdown.

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong is making his first career start after the departure of Bryce Perkins, who guided the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record, their first ACC Coastal Division title and a berth in the Orange Bowl last season. Armstrong completed 17-of-25 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 appearances over the past two seasons.

Despite the inexperience at quarterback, Virginia will enter Saturday's ACC clash full of confidence. That's because the Cavaliers are 8-2 in their last 10 games at home against Duke.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Armstrong throwing for over 230 yards and two touchdowns. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Duke spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.