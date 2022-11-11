The Virginia Tech Hokies will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Virginia Tech has lost its last three games by a combined eight points and is already eliminated from bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Duke has won consecutive games, becoming bowl eligible last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Virginia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Duke vs. Virginia Tech:

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Duke -9.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 49.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Duke -355, Virginia Tech +278

Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

Why Duke can cover

Duke is amid a solid season, winning back-to-back games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. The Blue Devils knocked off Miami (FL) as 10-point underdogs two games ago before taking care of business against Boston College last week. Quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 158 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 96 yards and another score against the Eagles.

The Blue Devils are also still in contention for the ACC Coastal Division title under first-year head coach Mike Elko. They have already doubled their win total from last year and are facing a Virginia Tech team that is in a downward spiral. The Hokies are riding a six-game losing streak and have only covered the spread twice in their last seven contests.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech might not have wins to show for it, but it is continuing to play hard under first-year coach Brent Pry. The Hokies held an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead against Georgia Tech last week before eventually losing by one point. They also covered the 9-point spread in a 20-14 loss to Miami (FL) and easily covered the 13.5-point spread in a 22-21 loss to then-No. 24 NC State.

The Hokies are nearly double-digit underdogs this weekend, despite playing three close games in a row. Duke lost right guard Jacob Monk to a lower-leg injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, which is a huge blow to the offensive line. Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings between these teams and has rattled off eight straight wins at Duke.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.