Wake Forest @ Duke

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-4; Duke 7-4

An ACC battle is on tap between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Last year, Duke and Wake Forest were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Blue Devils had to settle for a 28-26 defeat against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week. Despite the loss, Duke had strong showings from QB Riley Leonard, who passed for three TDs and 290 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and QB Jordan Moore, who caught 14 passes for one TD and 199 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Moore has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid win over the Syracuse Orange last week, winning 45-35. Wake Forest's QB Sam Hartman was on fire, passing for four TDs and 331 yards on 43 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground.

The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Duke and the Demon Deacons now sit at an identical 7-4. Wake Forest is 4-2 after wins this season, and Duke is 2-1 after losses.

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Demon Deacons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Wake Forest have won three out of their last seven games against Duke.