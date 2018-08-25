Duquesne vs. UMass odds: 2018 college football picks and predictions from Vegas legend

Massachusetts will show off its high-powered passing offense Saturday when the Minutemen host Duquesne. It's the first game of the 2018 college football season and kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET. Senior quarterback Andrew Ford, who's thrown 48 touchdowns against 18 interceptions in his career, leads the attack for a UMass team eager to bounce back after going 4-8 last year. Duquesne is a feisty lower-division opponent that went 7-4 last year and enters this season just outside the FCS Top 25. UMass is a 21-point favorite at home, down two from the open. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is a balmy 66.5.

Roberts, who ran a chain of Vegas sportsbooks for 13 years, knows small-school college football rosters better than most bettors know Alabama or Ohio State.

In last season's Hawaii-UMass season opener, also in Amherst, Roberts was all over the underdog Rainbow Warriors (+2) even though they had to fly 11 hours. The result: Hawaii won outright 38-35. Anyone who followed his advice won big.

With Saturday's kickoff fast approaching, Roberts has unearthed an incredible stat that has him pouncing on one side.

Roberts know UMass finished strong last season following an 0-6 start, and that the Minutemen aren't far off. They lost by three to Hawaii, by eight to Temple, by four to Tennessee, and by eight to Ohio. They led Mississippi State 20-13 at halftime in Starkville before losing by 11. Not only do they have a senior QB, they also have an intimidating defensive force in Bryton Barr. The senior put off the the NFL to help UMass make its first-ever bowl.

But just because the Minutemen appear on the verge of a winning season doesn't mean they'll cover a massive number Saturday. Duquesne features 13 FBS transfers, including quarterback Daniel Parr from Florida Atlantic.

Running back A.J. Hines is a preseason All-American and wideout Nehari Crawford returns after catching 65 balls for 1,026 yards and an FCS-best 15 touchdowns.

