Duquesne vs. UMass odds: 2018 college football picks from Vegas legend

The 2018 college football season kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday when Massachusetts hosts Duquesne at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. The Minutemen won four of their final six games under coach Mark Whipple last season and are eyeing their first bowl game. Duquesne enters the year just outside the FCS Top 25. Sportsbooks list UMass as a 23-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 66.5.

Roberts knows UMass extended Whipple's contract through 2020 after the Minutemen's strong finish last year. UMass joined the FBS in 2014 and Whipple is the program's all-time winningest coach with 61 victories.

Whipple has the luxury of a senior quarterback, Andrew Ford, who threw 22 touchdowns against four interceptions last year. Behind Ford, UMass nearly upset Tennessee and Mississippi State in 2017.

But just because the Minutemen appear on the verge of a winning season doesn't mean they'll cover a massive number Saturday. Duquesne features 13 FBS transfers, including quarterback Daniel Parr from Florida Atlantic.

Running back A.J. Hines is a preseason All-American and wideout Nehari Crawford returns after catching 65 balls for 1,026 yards and an FCS-best 15 touchdowns.

