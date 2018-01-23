During government shutdown, Air Force football was still on the recruiting trail
Air Force was forced to cancel 11 athletic events because of the 69-hour government shutdown
The 69-hour government shutdown, which reached a conclusion on Monday night, forced the Air Force Academy to cancel 11 different athletics events over the weekend, including Mountain West contests for men's and women's basketball. But while the academy's staff and many of the coaches were impacted directly by the government shutdown, a payroll loophole allowed its football coaches to continue recruiting.
According to the Denver Post, "members of the athletic department are paid through different avenues depending on their position." Air Force, like many FBS programs, has a non-profit foundation to help funding for salaries and scholarships in the athletic department. Therefore, the football coaches whose salaries are funded by the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (all but one government position) are not subjected to government furloughs.
Losing any time on the recruiting trail this close to National Signing Day on Feb. 7 could be devastating for Troy Calhoun and his staff, especially right now in the middle of the final contact period for the Class of 2018. According to 247Sports, the weekend work included securing the commitment of Tristian Kwon, a two-star prospect and one of the top two-way players (running back and safety) from the state of Washington, after an official visit.
