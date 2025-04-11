Syracuse legend and College Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney is joining Orange coach Fran Brown's staff as the director of player development, the university announced Friday. This will be Freeney's first major role on a college football coaching staff.

"The time is now," Freeney said in a statement. "I think that Syracuse has a lot of good things going. A great foundation and I think they need a push to be able to maintain and exceed that – that is what I hope I'm able to do. My schedule is now a lot freer than it has been in years past, so I'll be able to help however is needed and in whatever way I can."

Freeney, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member whose No. 54 was retired by Syracuse in 2024, was a star edge rusher for the Orange from 1998-2001. As a senior, he set the single-season program record with 17.5 sacks. In addition to earning unanimous first-team All-America honors, he finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

His 34 career sacks are second in Syracuse history. He was also a two-time first-team All-Big East selection and the 2021 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The Indianapolis Colts selected Freeney with the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Freeney was a four-time All-Pro selection and made seven Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Colts. He led the NFL with a career-high 16 sacks in 2004 and was a defensive leader on the Colts team that won Super Bowl 41.

"Dwight beat all the odds," Brown said. "A lot of our players relate to him, he understands what they're going through and where they want to get. There was no better guy to be able to come back and help us in player development and to develop these guys – not just as football players, but as men."