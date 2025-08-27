Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards injured his ankle on a muffed punt in the first quarter of the Wildcats' 24-21 season-opening loss to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. That injury apparently will sideline him for a little while longer.

Edwards will miss Saturday's Week 1 matchup against North Dakota and is expected to be doubtful for the Week 2 matchup vs. Army, according to ESPN. The silver lining is that K-State coach Chris Klieman said this week that X-Rays on Edwards came back negative.

In his first season with Kansas State in 2024, Edwards racked up 679 yards from scrimmage and scored eight total touchdowns, including a 71-yard punt return touchdown vs. Arizona. The Colorado transfer was named the Rate Bowl Offensive MVP this past December after rushing 18 times for 196 yards -- a K-State bowl record -- and two touchdowns, and catching two passes for 27 yards and another score in a 44-41 victory over Rutgers.

This is not a worst-case scenario for Kansas Sate, which will be favored vs. both North Dakota and Army before it travels to Arizona in Week 3. When Edwards exited last week's matchup, redshirt sophomore running back Joe Jackson stepped up and was the Wildcats' leading rusher with 12 carries for 51 yards.