Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards intends to enter the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Topeka Capital-Journal that he is no longer with the program. Edwards is eligible to utilize a redshirt option as he played in just four games this season due to injury, and in turn, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Edwards, a former four-star recruit, is set to seek his third school in four years after opening his career at Colorado and playing the last two seasons at Kansas State. He could be one of the top ballcarriers in the 2026 transfer cycle.

A lower-body injury limited Edwards to just four games in his junior campaign. He only made a significant impact in one game, rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown against UCF on Sept. 27, and handled no more than 10 carries in any other contest this year. Edwards left the season-opening loss to Iowa State after a muffed punt, did not take an offensive snap in that Week 0 outing and was in and out of the lineup from that point forward.

"There's something going on with the lower extremity that we continue to do imaging on," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said last week. "The imaging we've received says that it wasn't healed. If it's not healed, he is not gonna play. We're not gonna put him out there."

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 11 David Cobb

Edwards last suited up on Oct. 4 against Baylor when he turned 12 touches into 38 total yards and a touchdown. That loss to the Bears now appears as though it will be his final performance in a Kansas State uniform.

This season was supposed to provide a breakout opportunity for Edwards, who at 5-feet-9 and 175 pounds last year gave the Wildcats a terrific secondary option behind 1,000-yard rusher DJ Giddens. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored seven total touchdowns in his backup role, improving upon the promising numbers he logged as a true freshman at Colorado. With Giddens off to the NFL at the end of the 2024 campaign, Edwards lined up to become Kansas State's featured back and perhaps one of the most prolific ballcarriers in the Big 12.

The breakthrough never materialized, however, with Edwards struggling to stay healthy and Kansas State falling well short of expectations as a team. The Wildcats are just 4-5 and fighting to reach a bowl game after entering the season as one of the Big 12 favorites. Following a bye, Kansas State has road games against Oklahoma State and No. 13 Utah before hosting Colorado in the finale.

The college football transfer portal opens Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16. The NCAA approved significant changes to the portal beginning with the 2026 cycle, reducing the amount of time granted to athletes to declare their intention to pursue a transfer.