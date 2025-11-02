Nebraska star quarterback Dylan Raiola exited in the third quarter of Saturday's game against USC and did not return on his team's next offensive possession. Raiola appeared to suffer an ankle injury on the play where he was sacked -- which led to a fumble recovery by USC.

Raiola's backup, TJ Lateef, a former three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, replaced Raiola. Before exiting the game, Raiola completed 10 of 15 attempts for 91 yards and a touchdown. The Cornhuskers opened the game with an impressive 14-play drive that was capped with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Raiola to Dane Key.

Here is the play in which Raiola suffered the injury.

Raiola, a five-star quarterback from the 2024 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports rankings, has Nebraska off to a 6-2 start in his second season with the program. During the 2024 campaign, Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the program to a 7-6 record and a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Coming into the weekend, Raiola had thrown for 1,909 yards and 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight of Nebraska's nine games this season.