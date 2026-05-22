Inside Dylan Raiola's Nebraska divorce: NIL drama, family influence and Oregon's QB succession plan

The signs of an impending breakup between Dylan Raiola and Nebraska came in waves.

First, Raiola's brother, Dayton, decommitted from the Huskers in mid-November. Then, on Dec. 6, the Huskers fired Raiola's uncle, Donovan, the program's offensive line coach.

Then, finally, on Dec. 15, it broke that Raiola planned to enter the transfer portal.

Big Ten QB rankings entering 2026 season: Dante Moore leads the way after Oregon star spurns NFL Draft Tom Fornelli

Two years prior, the Huskers broke the bank to sign Raiola, a five-star recruit and the son of a program legend. Raiola was supposed to help lift the Huskers back to national prominence alongside new head coach Matt Rhule.

Instead, after just two seasons, both sides were ready to move on.

Speaking to sources close to the situation, Raiola's family wanted him in a place where he could compete for a national championship and get a fresh start in his development, with an eye toward the NFL Draft. The Huskers were frustrated by the annual back-and-forth with Raiola and were happy to save money on their $3.5 million-a-year investment in Raiola, who was one of the highest-paid players in college football last season.

Raiola had explored a split during the 2024 offseason. So, by November of 2025, the Huskers were prepared for the reality that their quarterback might transfer.

It's a divorce both sides were comfortable with at the end, per sources, giving each a blank slate to work from moving forward.

Raiola entered the 2026 portal cycle with one team circled -- Oregon.

He valued the Ducks' annual ability to compete for championships and their recent history of development from Bo Nix to Dante Moore.

The only question was whether the Ducks would take him.

Oregon's quarterback situation was in flux due to Moore's uncertain draft status. The projected No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 draft class, Moore quietly weighed a stay-or-go decision for much of the late fall.

During that time, the Ducks considered several potential portal quarterbacks. Raiola was on that list. But so were players like North Texas' Drew Mestemaker, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Washington's Demond Williams Jr.

As Moore's decision dragged toward mid-January and the NFL Draft declaration deadline, the Ducks needed to make a move. Those around the building felt like Moore would return, but further QB insurance was needed.

That, in part, led the Ducks to turn to Raiola.

It's a marriage that Raiola had long targeted. He had some dialogue with Louisville, but he wanted to play in Eugene. So much so, he was willing to sit behind Moore for a year.

So, when Raiola committed to Oregon, he did so with the understanding that it could be in a backup role in 2026.

That's exactly what happened.

Moore opted to return to Eugene, perhaps the most high-profile passer to buck the NFL Draft since Andrew Luck. Thus, Raiola is now one of the most high-profile backups in recent college football memory.

It was what Raiola wanted. And for Oregon's part, it now has the best backup in college football and an established succession plan for whenever Moore does go to the NFL.