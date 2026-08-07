Dylan Raiola found more talent at Oregon, but Nebraska is better off without him

Dylan Raiola wasn't wrong this week, but his delivery sure was. The five-star transfer quarterback who spent the past two years as the face of the Nebraska program was asked about the adjustment to life at Oregon. He pointed out the obvious: there aren't any cornfields. Then mentioned the mountains, trees and nature he loves, before pivoting to the football part.

"It's different. With coaches and players, we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska," Raiola said. "I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that."

It didn't come across as malicious, but it was an unnecessary shot at a program that invested heavily in him from the moment he arrived.

Kids say dumb things in front of microphones. It happens.

But Raiola had a full offseason to prepare for some version of that question, and instead he wandered into a comparison he didn't need to make.

Oregon has more talent than Nebraska. That's just a fact.

The Ducks have been a steady national title contender for years. The Huskers haven't sniffed the College Football Playoff or a meaningful bowl game in more than two decades. Pointing that out doesn't require insider knowledge, and it definitely doesn't require throwing your old locker room under the bus.

Maybe Raiola knew he had stepped in it because he was quick to walk the comment back toward gratitude for his time in Lincoln.

"I'm very grateful for my time there," Raiola added. "Learned a lot from my coaches, teammates, still have those relationships there. But I think I'm really excited for what Oregon's going to bring, not only to my life, but for my teammates as well."

Better off without him?

The irony is that Raiola's departure might have done more for Nebraska's roster construction than he realizes.

By most accounts in and around the program, the 2026 roster is the most talented Matt Rhule has fielded in four years in Lincoln. When you're not committing $3.5 million a year to one player, there's more money to spread around everywhere else.

Divvy that kind of money across an offensive line or a receiver room, and the roster looks a bit different. Nebraska also did the unglamorous work of keeping guys around. The Huskers return 55% of their combined offensive and defensive snaps from a year ago, 14th-best in the FBS.

And it wasn't just Dylan walking out the door. Nebraska moved on from offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, Dylan's uncle, in December. Before that, Dylan's younger brother Dayton decommitted from Nebraska's 2026 class in November and has since landed at Oregon as a freshman tight end.

Aside from Dominic Raiola's name displayed alongside other Huskers legends underneath the scoreboard in the north end zone of Memorial Stadium, the family's connection to Lincoln has almost completely faded.

The decision for Nebraska and Raiola to go separate ways opened another door.

Although the pursuit of a replacement quarterback got messy before it got better, they eventually landed on Anthony Colandrea, the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year out of UNLV, and a much more mobile option.

His style fits what offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen actually wants to run in a way Raiola's pocket-bound game never quite did.

Rhule made that point himself at Big Ten Media Days last month.

"Last year, when we were able to win up front, we were able to win the game," Rhule said. "When we couldn't win up front with our offensive line, we couldn't win the game. It's just that simple."

He credited Holgorsen for adjusting the playcalling around what the line could handle, "without a lot of ego," while adding that his coordinator has "an itch" to call games his way.

Nebraska didn't protect the quarterback nearly enough last season. Some of it was the offensive line. Some of it was Raiola holding the ball too long instead of climbing or escaping the pocket, which is exactly how he broke his leg against USC.

Nebraska responded by hiring Geep Wade away from Georgia Tech and stacking transfers around three returning starters. Asked if this would be his best offensive line at Nebraska, Rhule didn't hesitate: "Absolutely."

So yeah, Oregon has more talent. Everybody already knew that. What Nebraska has now is a roster and coaching staff it believes is finally good enough to stop wasting whatever talent it already had.

If the cornfields bothered Raiola so much, you'd have to wonder what keeps bringing him back to Lincoln after the transfer.