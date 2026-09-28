When Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore got carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious late hit against USC, the initial feeling was that the Ducks' season -- already teetering after an early loss at Oklahoma State -- was potentially over before October.

The Oregon-USC game was billed as an early College Football Playoff eliminator. A Trojans loss would continue their trend of being unable to beat the Big Ten's top teams, with Ohio State and Indiana still to come. A 2-2 start for Oregon would be a massive hole to dig out of, particularly with a road trip to Ohio State still looming on the schedule.

Those were the stakes Oregon was well aware of when Moore went down trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, and the Ducks suddenly had to reset emotionally after seeing their star leave under scary circumstances.

With Moore out, Oregon turned things over to backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, and the former Nebraska quarterback stepped in and steadied the ship immediately, capping off the drive Moore led into the red zone with a touchdown pass to grab the lead. From there, the Oregon offense barely skipped a beat. Raiola led five total touchdown drives, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in what became a 41-27 Ducks win.

That performance kept Oregon's national title hopes alive, and it doesn't happen without Raiola showing some patience this offseason and Oregon being willing to invest heavily in the most important position on the field.

Dylan Raiola's patience pays off

Patience is hardly the first thing anyone thinks about when they hear the name Dylan Raiola -- on or off the field. The former 5-star prospect bounced around high schools in Texas, Arizona and Georgia seeking better opportunities. He followed a similar pattern in his recruiting process. He committed to Ohio State, then Georgia before finally landing at Nebraska, where he'd have a chance to start immediately.

In his first season with the Huskers, he played as many freshmen do, with flashes of brilliance interspersed between frustrating (and often avoidable) mistakes. While he improved as a sophomore, the gunslinger mentality was still apparent, and injuries cut his season short. Raiola decided that it was time for another fresh start.

When Raiola announced he was transferring to Oregon, it raised plenty of eyebrows. Here was a quarterback who'd spent the past five years seemingly trying to fast-track his career by going to a team where it was very possible he could end up the backup in 2026 if Dante Moore decided to forego the NFL Draft.

Raiola was willing to accept that role for the chance to lead one of college football's top programs in 2027 -- with the chance that he'd get to take the reins sooner if Moore made the jump to the pros. When Moore opted to return for another season at Oregon to take care of unfinished business, Raiola became college football's star backup.

Rare luxury in the transfer portal era

There was a time when top programs were able to build real quarterback depth with the promise of a starting job coming open in the future. But the transfer portal era has made deep quarterback rooms an endangered species.

Players can more easily find a starting job somewhere else and raise their profile -- and earn more money -- by getting on the field sooner. Top programs would rather spend their money to round out the rest of their roster and trust they can land one of the best of the rest in the portal the next offseason if needed.

The problem with that approach is what happens when an injury occurs and a team is left without a solid Plan B. Paying to have a quality backup is a luxury many teams can't (or choose not to) afford, but it can be the difference between being capable of weathering a storm or a lost season, as Oregon proved this weekend.

As the Ducks get set to move forward into the meat of their Big Ten conference schedule, they can let out a sigh of relief in multiple directions. For one, after evaluation, Moore's only injury was a concussion, and it's expected he'll be able to return before the end of the season. On top of that, the Ducks can feel confident that Raiola is capable of keeping this team on track to achieve its lofty goals without feeling that Moore needs to hurry back after a serious head injury.

While there's perhaps a lesson other programs can take in the value of spending on a quality backup, the truth is this was a unique circumstance for all parties that has paid off faster than anyone hoped or anticipated.

Raiola, despite being a former top recruit and a two-year starter on a Big Ten team, wasn't close to being the hot name on the portal market. As such, his options were more limited, and if he wanted the chance to go to one of the top programs, he needed to accept the potential to sit a year and learn behind Moore. Having started for two up-and-down years at Nebraska, he wasn't as concerned with playing time as he was with getting to the right situation.

Oregon's investment delivers sooner than expected

Oregon, meanwhile, needed to bring in a quarterback who had starter upside in case Moore decided to go to the NFL, where he would've been a likely top-10 pick. Raiola fit the bill, and after being humbled a touch after two years at Nebraska, he was willing to accept a potential backup role should Moore return.

Once Moore came back, the expectation was that we wouldn't find out if Dan Lanning's decision to roll the dice on Raiola's upside would pay off until 2027. That all changed on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, where the patience of both parties paid off far sooner than anyone anticipated.