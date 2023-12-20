Nebraska has landed a game-changing addition in quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 signal-caller in the Top247 rankings, who signed with the Cornhuskers on Wednesday morning as National Signing Day began. Raiola flipped from Georgia after a late charge from the Cornhuskers, and he becomes the highest-rated recruit in program history.

Raiola had a whirlwind recruitment featuring three commitments and four high schools across the country. He originally committed to Ryan Day and Ohio State in May 2022. After one year, however, he flipped his commitment to Georgia.

Matt Rhule made Raiola a high priority from the the first moment he was hired as Nebraska coach. He is the son of Nebraska consensus All-American Dominic Raiola, whose No. 54 is retired by the program. Dylan's uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the offensive line coach under Rhule at Nebraska and was retained after Scott Frost was fired in 2022. Even after Raiola committed to Georgia, Nebraska stayed in his ear and managed to schedule an official visit.

Raiola moved to state powerhouse Buford High School in Georgia for his senior season in an effort to be closer to the Bulldogs program. He threw for 2,819 yards, 34 touchdowns and just one interception as a senior during an 11-2 campaign that ended in the state quarterfinals. He previously enrolled at high schools in Arizona and Texas. He played for former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna at Burleson (Texas) as a sophomore.

"A big-armed passer that has what it takes to be the centerpiee of an offense given how he can sling it around the yard from the pocket or on the move," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote of Raiola. "Ability to drop the elbow and use baseball-like angles to work around traffic is certainly tantalizing, but regular release is just as impressive as he mirrors his upper and lower halves with a fluid, repeatable motion."

Nebraska holds a commitment from in-state quarterback Daniel Kaelin, a three-star recruit out of Bellevue (Nebraska) West. The Cornhuskers would still take Kaelin if they landed Raiola, according to ESPN. Raiola's addition pushes Nebraska to the No. 19 high school class in the nation, one spot ahead of Texas A&M. Nebraska's class ranks No. 6 in the 18-team Big Ten.

Immediate impact



Quarterback was Nebraska's most troubling position during the 2023 campaign, and has been a consistent issue for nearly a decade. Three different signal-callers started games for Nebraska in 2023: Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy and Jeff Sims. The trio combined to complete just 52% of passes with 10 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Nebraska's passing offense ranked No. 126 nationally at just 135.9 yards per game.

Raiola will immediately compete with the returning Purdy and Haarberg for the starting job with a strong chance to win it outright. While he lacks experience, Raiola's talent and decision making should only pay dividends. Perhaps most importantly, Raiola averaged one interception every 80 throws in his final three years of high school. Nebraska's quarterbacks averaged a pick every 16 throws in 2023.

Game-changing signing

Landing a star quarterback does plenty for Nebraska's on-field product, but the off-field impact might be even greater. The Cornhuskers immediately position themselves as a program to watch in college football and sends a message out to recruits around the country: Nebraska is a destination program.

For a comparison, Texas landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning in the Class of 2023. Soon, top-40 receiver Johntay Cook joined to spur a top-three class nationally -- the best at Texas in five years. Tennessee jumped from the No. 17 high school class in 2022 to top 10 in 2023 after adding No. 2 recruit Nico Iamaleava to the mix.

Granted, Nebraska now has to perform. The Cornhuskers have the longest bowl drought in the Power Five. However, a manageable schedule filled with legacy Big Ten West opponents gives Rhule a chance to capitalize in 2024.