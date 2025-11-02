Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken fibula in the third quarter of Saturday's game against USC, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports.

Raiola was sacked in the third quarter, fumbling the ball in the process and did not return to the game as the Cornhuskers lost the 21-17 to fall to 6-3 on the season.

"Thank y'all for your thoughts and prayers," Raiola wrote in a post on Instagram ahead of the announcement. "God's vision and plan is so much greater than I can imagine!! Just a small bump in the road to a beautiful journey back to playing the game that I love!! Much love"

Raiola, a five-star quarterback from the 2024 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports rankings, was the key to a 6-2 start to the season for Nebraska. In Nebraska's first loss of the season, a close 30-27 defeat against Michigan, Raoila kept the Huskers in the game with 308 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

At the time of Nebraska's loss to Michigan, the Wolverines were ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. USC entered Saturday's game ranked No. 23. Those losses ran Nebraska's losing skid against AP-ranked teams to 29, a skid that dates back to 2016.

Coach Matt Rhule stated after the loss to USC that Raiola wanted to go back in the game, but the quarterback was unable to run.

"I love you too much to ask you to play when you're hurt like this," Rhule told the media after the game of his conversation with his quarterback.

Coming into the weekend, Raiola had thrown for 1,909 yards and 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight of Nebraska's nine games this season.

True freshman TJ Lateef came into the game following Raiola's injury, completing five of seven passes for just seven yards. Lateef, who will remain under center for Nebraska, also rushed for 18 yards on seven carries.