E. Michigan vs. Ball State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State football game
Who's Playing
E. Michigan (home) vs. Ball State (away)
Current Records: E. Michigan 3-2-0; Ball State 2-3-0
What to Know
Ball State is 1-3 against Eastern Michigan since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Ball State and Eastern Michigan will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium. The Cardinals lost both of their matches to Eastern Michigan last season, on scores of 56-14 and 42-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Northern Illinois last week, winning 27-20. No one put up better numbers for Ball State than RB Caleb Huntley, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 157 yards and two TDs on 35 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Huntley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Huntley's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were the 17-7 winners over Central Michigan when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Eagles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-16 punch to the gut against Central Michigan. The Eagles were down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Ball State's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Eastern Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only three on the season. But the Cardinals are 19th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
E. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - E. Michigan 42 vs. Ball State 20
- Nov 02, 2017 - E. Michigan 56 vs. Ball State 14
- Nov 08, 2016 - E. Michigan 48 vs. Ball State 41
- Sep 19, 2015 - Ball State 28 vs. E. Michigan 17
