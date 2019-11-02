E. Michigan vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

E. Michigan (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: E. Michigan 4-4; Buffalo 4-4

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between Eastern Michigan and Buffalo at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan will be seeking to avenge the 35-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 15 of last year.

The Eagles fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 37-34 to Toledo. RB Shaq Vann and QB Mike Glass III were two go-getters for Eastern Michigan despite the loss. The former rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, while the latter accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Buffalo made easy work of Central Michigan and carried off a 43-20 win. The oddsmakers were on Buffalo's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Buffalo's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Joey Banks and LB Kadofi Wright.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Eastern Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Michigan are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 108.8 on average. Buffalo has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 134.1 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.50

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.