E. Michigan vs. Central Conn. State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Central Connecticut State football game
Who's Playing
E. Michigan (home) vs. Central Conn. State (away)
Current Records: E. Michigan 2-1-0; Central Conn. State 3-0-0
What to Know
E. Michigan looks to take advantage of their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Central Conn. State at Rynearson Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Eagles have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
E. Michigan experienced an absolute beatdown last week but somehow put the pieces back together and came to play against Illinois. E. Michigan skirted past Illinois 34-31. QB Mike Glass III did work as he passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Glass III's 54-yard touchdown toss to WR Mathew Sexton in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.
Meanwhile, Central Conn. State might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. Everything went their way against Valparaiso as they made off with a 42-13 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Central Conn. State had established a 35-13 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Eagles to 2-1 and the Blue Devils to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Eagles and the Blue Devils clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 33-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
