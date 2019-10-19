E. Michigan vs. W. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
E. Michigan (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: E. Michigan 3-3-0; W. Michigan 4-3-0
What to Know
Western Michigan is 4-0 against Eastern Michigan since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eastside and Westside will square off when Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan meet at Rynearson Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Broncos won both of their matches against the Eagles last season (20-17 and 27-24) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Broncos entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of Miami (Ohio) and carried off a 38-16 victory. RB LeVante Bellamy was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Broncos, as he rushed for 135 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were the 42-20 winners over Ball State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Eastern Michigan didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 29-23 to Ball State. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Eastern Michigan.
Western Michigan's win lifted them to 4-3 while Eastern Michigan's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Eastern Michigan is sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 93.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, Western Michigan rank ninth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 32 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Western Michigan's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Broncos are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
W. Michigan have won all of the games they've played against E. Michigan in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - W. Michigan 27 vs. E. Michigan 24
- Oct 21, 2017 - W. Michigan 20 vs. E. Michigan 17
- Oct 22, 2016 - W. Michigan 45 vs. E. Michigan 31
- Oct 29, 2015 - W. Michigan 58 vs. E. Michigan 28
