Ollie Gordon II OKLAST RB 99 Break Tackle College football's top returning running back, there's no doubt that Ollie Gordon will be an unstoppable force in the backfield later this summer when this game releases. Whether you're giving him the football on a toss, dive or well-executed screen pass on third down, just make sure Gordon gets 20-plus touches when Oklahoma State is your team selection. He'll be the Big 12's top returning player overall and could be the only 99 on the game.



Travis Hunter COLO WR 97 Agility The first of a couple Colorado starters who could be given an exemplary grade from College Football 25, Travis Hunter will start on both sides of the football. Whether he's scoring touchdowns offensively or sticking the opposition's top wideout, he's going to get some serious burn on your TV. Moreover, Colorado will be an exciting team choice for multiple reasons — uniform combinations and Deion Sanders on the sidelines.



Quinn Ewers TEXAS QB 96 Awareness You know there's going to be thousands of Texas fans playing College Football 25 wanting to tinker with the depth chart a bit at quarterback. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning should both be at least 90 overall and we're expecting Ewers to be one of the highest-rated gunslingers on the game. If he takes the next step in his development at Texas, he'll be a Heisman finalist in 2024 for a College Football Playoff team and potential conference champion. And if he backtracks, Manning is going to play. Few players nationally have more to build off of than Ewers, who directed the Longhorns to a semifinal appearance and was terrific down the stretch, including a career-noteworthy 452-yard, four-touchdown explosion against Oklahoma State.



Harold Perkins Jr. LSU LB 95 Speed Go ahead and user-lock on Harold Perkins off the edge. The guy is a game changer on defense and should be one of the best in the game at getting after the quarterback or tracking opposing offenses in coverage over the middle. We hope that the Hit Stick makes its return, but targeting penalties need to stay out of the game. Getting trigger-happy with Perkins could results in a bunch of takeaways.



Shedeur Sanders COLO QB 94 Throw Power Shedeur Sanders is preparing for his final season at Colorado after he declined a chance to leave early for the 2024 NFL Draft . He's going to be a stud in virtual form, too. In his first year with the Buffaloes, Sanders completed 69.3% of his passes, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 151.7 rating. Sanders also rushed for four touchdowns.



Emeka Egbuka OHIOST WR 94 Hands Marvin Harrison Jr. is gone, but Ohio State 's wealth of wideout weapons will be at your disposal a few months from now, including Emeka Egbuka . There's not enough footballs to go around in Chip Kelly's scheme at Ohio State with Egbuka, five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith and other demanding targets. The Ohio State offense, with Egbuka, Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins out front, should be one of the most potent in the game. Don't be shocked if the Buckeyes are College Football 25's top-ranked team.



Carson Beck UGA QB 94 Accuracy Carson Beck , who announced his return for another year at Georgia before the Bulldogs' 60-point Orange Bowl win over Florida State , recorded the second-most passing yards (3,941) in a single season this fall in program history and his completion rate of 72.4 was one of the nation's best. Beck started with 11-straight games eclipsing 250 yards passing.

