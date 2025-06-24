When EA Sports relaunched its college football video game franchise last year, one of the key features was the return of home-field advantage, represented by "stadium pulse." For the 2026 edition, that element plays an even bigger role, with increased confusion for opposing offenses in the loudest stadiums.

To make that work, EA Sports had to rank the loudest, toughest stadiums to play in -- a process that always sparks spirited debate. While the rankings will be updated throughout the season, they need a starting point. On Tuesday, EA Sports unveiled its list of the 25 toughest places to play in College Football 26.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by SEC and Big Ten venues, which account for 19 of the top 25 spots -- including nine of the top 10, with Clemson as the lone exception.

EA Sports stadium rankings

What the game got right, wrong

Let's start with some positives -- namely, EA Sports responded to last year's feedback by placing LSU and Penn State at the top. Those two are widely regarded as the loudest stadiums -- especially at night -- and they're in their rightful spots at Nos. 1 and 2. Beyond that, most of the stadiums in the top 20 feel like they belong, though the exact order is more debatable.

Great teams typically boast strong home records, but that doesn't always mean their stadium atmospheres are consistently intimidating. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State fall into that category, which makes their top-five rankings a bit questionable. Their venues are legendary, no doubt, but it's hard to forget the sea of Tennessee orange inside Ohio Stadium during last year's College Football Playoff and not wonder if it's truly the third-toughest place to play in the country. Bryant-Denny Stadium and Sanford Stadium can also lack elite energy during non-marquee matchups.

Recent success also raises questions about Texas and Oklahoma. The Sooners' Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ranks five spots higher than the Longhorns' Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, despite the programs trending in opposite directions and little separation in home atmosphere. Oklahoma is 15-4 at home since Brent Venables arrived, while Texas holds an 18-3 mark over the same span. Home-field advantage played a major role in the Longhorns' first-round playoff win, while the Sooners watched from home. Swapping the two at Nos. 8 and 13 would make sense.

The bottom of the list also includes some questionable picks. Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh wouldn't crack my top 25, as NC State went just 4-3 at home last year. Michigan State and Mississippi State feel like legacy picks -- places that can be great, loud venues but haven't stood out recently due to on-field struggles.

As for snubs, Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech feels like a venue that should always be in the conversation, but like those mentioned above, it hasn't been at its peak in recent years as the Hokies rebuild. Several Big 12 programs also have a case over some of the current bottom-tier selections. Texas Tech's Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock consistently delivers a great atmosphere, as does Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium. Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium gets lively as well, and with the Sun Devils' resurgence last year, it could warrant consideration. Outside the power conferences, Boise State and Oregon State remain tough road trips for any opponent.