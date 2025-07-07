'EA Sports College Football 26' coach rankings: How Kirby Smart, Ryan Day and more rate in new video game
With actual coaches in the game this year, we get to see how EA Sports ranks the coaches in college football
It is release week for the second edition of EA Sports' College Football video game series, and one of the big additions to this year's game is actual college football coaches being part of it. The '25 edition had the actual players but didn't get coaches licensed, but that changed this year with more than 300 coaches and coordinators signing up for the game.
There are some notable exceptions. Bill Belichick (North Carolina), Deion Sanders (Colorado), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Mario Cristobal (Miami) opted against being part of the game -- Steve Belichick, however, is in there as UNC's defensive coordinator -- but aside from the handful of holdouts, the game features the majority of coaches around the country. That means the folks at EA Sports had to hand out ratings and archetypes for each college football coach for the first time, which always leads to some fun debates about what they got right and what they got wrong.
Three coaches received the "CEO" archetype, which is the top archetype one can reach in the game: Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Ohio State's Ryan Day. All three have an A+ in coach prestige, with Smart and Swinney topping the "coach level" rankings at an 80, with Day at a 72. In total, 11 real world coaches received an A+ in coach prestige -- plus the created stand-ins for Mario Cristobal and Deion Sanders, who each have a coaching level of 40.
|School
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
Georgia
Kirby Smart
A+
80
Clemson
Dabo Swinney
A+
80
Ohio State
Ryan Day
A+
72
Steve Sarkisian
A+
68
Dan Lanning
A+
66
James Franklin
A+
64
Marcus Freeman
A+
63
Kalen DeBoer
A+
62
Brian Kelly
A+
62
Lane Kiffin
A+
61
Lincoln Riley
A+
59
On the other end of the spectrum, Delaware's Ryan Carty, FAU's Zach Kittley, Ohio's Brian Smith and Marshall's Tony Gibson are the four real world coaches at the bottom of the prestige totem pole at a D- and coaching levels all below a 22. There is only one coach with an F prestige rating: the CPU generated coach for Kent State, whose interim coach, Mark Carney, is not in the game.
Below you can find the full breakdown of the coach prestige ratings, coach level and archetype for every coach in each conference. CPU coaches are designated by an asterisk.
Big Ten
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Ohio State
|Ryan Day
|A+
|72
|CEO
|Oregon
|Dan Lanning
|A+
|66
|Program Builder
|Penn State
|James Franklin
|A+
|64
|Program Builder
|USC
|Lincoln Riley
|A+
|59
|Program Builder
|Indiana
|Curt Cignetti
|A
|57
|Strategist
|Nebraska
|Matt Rhule
|A
|55
|Program Builder
|Iowa
|Mick Cloud*
|A
|40
|Program Builder
|Illinois
|Bret Bielema
|A-
|61
|Program Builder
|Michigan
|Sherrone Moore
|A-
|54
|Architect
|Michigan State
|Jonathan Smith
|B+
|55
|Strategist
|Wisconsin
|Luke Fickell
|B
|45
|Program Builder
|Minnesota
|P.J. Fleck
|B
|44
|Master Motivator
|Rutgers
|Greg Schiano
|B
|40
|Master Motivator
|Washington
|Jedd Fisch
|B-
|43
|Elite Recruiter
|Purdue
|Barry Odom
|C+
|37
|Architect
|Northwestern
|David Braun
|C+
|35
|Master Motivator
|Maryland
|Mike Locksley
|C
|35
|Scheme Guru
|UCLA
|DeShaun Foster
|C
|29
|Master Motivator
SEC
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Georgia
|Kirby Smart
|A+
|80
|CEO
|Texas
|Steve Sarkisian
|A+
|68
|Program Builder
|Alabama
|Kalen DeBoer
|A+
|62
|Talent Developer
|LSU
|Brian Kelly
|A+
|62
|Program Builder
|Ole Miss
|Lane Kiffin
|A+
|61
|Program Builder
|Auburn
|Hugh Freeze
|A
|57
|Strategist
|Tennessee
|Josh Heupel
|A
|61
|Elite Recruiter
|Florida
|Billy Napier
|A
|52
|Strategist
|Texas A&M
|Mike Elko
|A-
|54
|Architect
|Kentucky
|Mark Stoops
|A-
|50
|Scheme Guru
|South Carolina
|Shane Beamer
|B+
|58
|Strategist
|Missouri
|Eli Drinkwitz
|B+
|56
|Strategist
|Oklahoma
|Brent Venables
|B+
|50
|Scheme Guru
|Arkansas
|Sam Pittman
|B+
|41
|Talent Developer
|Vanderbilt
|Clark Lea
|C+
|32
|Master Motivator
|Mississippi State
|Jeff Lebby
|C
|40
|Scheme Guru
ACC
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Clemson
|Dabo Swinney
|A+
|80
|CEO
|Miami
|Lou Hernandez*
|A+
|40
|Elite Recruiter
|Florida State
|Mike Norvell
|A
|58
|Program Builder
|Duke
|Manny Diaz
|A
|42
|Strategist
|Louisville
|Jeff Brohm
|A-
|57
|Program Builder
|Boston College
|Bill O'Brien
|B+
|50
|Scheme Guru
|SMU
|Rhett Lashlee
|B+
|46
|Strategist
|NC State
|Dave Doeren
|B+
|43
|Strategist
|Pitt
|Pat Narduzzi
|B+
|43
|Architect
|Georgia Tech
|Brent Key
|B+
|42
|Architect
|North Carolina
|Hector Luna*
|B+
|30
|Scheme Guru
|Syracuse
|Fran Brown
|B
|41
|Talent Developer
|Wake Forest
|Jake Dickert
|B
|38
|Master Motivator
|Cal
|Justin Wilcox
|B-
|37
|Strategist
|Virginia
|Tony Elliott
|C
|33
|Strategist
|Virginia Tech
|Brent Pry
|C-
|33
|Strategist
|Stanford
|Stege Wheeler*
|D+
|29
|Talent Developer
Big 12
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Colorado
|Kirk Patrick*
|A+
|40
|Elite Recruiter
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Gundy
|A
|60
|Scheme Guru
|Utah
|Kyle Whittingham
|A
|58
|Program Builder
|Iowa State
|Matt Campbell
|A-
|59
|Master Motivator
|Kansas State
|Chris Kleiman
|A-
|53
|Program Builder
|Kansas
|Lance Leipold
|B+
|59
|Program Builder
|West Virginia
|Rich Rodriguez
|B+
|56
|Program Builder
|Arizona State
|Kenny Dillingham
|B+
|48
|Strategist
|Baylor
|Dave Aranda
|B+
|41
|Strategist
|BYU
|Kalani Sitake
|B+
|39
|Talent Developer
|Texas Tech
|Joey McGuire
|B
|45
|Architect
|Houston
|Willie Fritz
|B
|39
|Program Builder
|Arizona
|Brent Brennan
|B
|34
|Architect
|UCF
|Scott Frost
|B-
|36
|Scheme Guru
|Cincinnati
|Scott Satterfield
|B-
|31
|Architect
|TCU
|Sonny Dykes
|C
|42
|Scheme Guru
Independents
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Notre Dame
|Marcus Freeman
|A+
|63
|Program Builder
|UConn
|Jim Mora Jr.
|C+
|37
|Architect
Pac-12
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Oregon State
|Trent Bray
|B
|31
|Architect
|Washington State
|Jimmy Rogers
|C+
|29
|Master Motivator
American
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Army
|Jeff Monken
|B+
|38
|Master Motivator
|Tulane
|Jon Sumrall
|B+
|36
|Strategist
|Memphis
|Ryan Silverfield
|B
|35
|Strategist
|Navy
|Brian Newberry
|B
|30
|Scheme Guru
|Charlotte
|Tim Albin
|C+
|24
|Architect
|UTSA
|Jeff Traylor
|C
|35
|Scheme Guru
|South Florida
|Alex Golesh
|C
|29
|Strategist
|Temple
|K.C. Keeler
|C
|25
|Talent Developer
|North Texas
|Eric Morris
|C-
|24
|Master Motivator
|Rice
|Scott Abell
|C-
|23
|Architect
|East Carolina
|Blake Harrell
|D
|23
|Motivator
|Tulsa
|Tre Lamb
|D
|21
|Tactician
|FAU
|Zach Kittley
|D-
|20
|Strategist
|UAB
|Lamar Davis*
|D-
|20
|Architect
Mountain West
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Boise State
|Spencer Danielson
|B+
|44
|Scheme Guru
|UNLV
|Dan Mullen
|B
|44
|Architect
|Air Force
|Troy Calhoun
|B
|38
|Architect
|San Jose State
|Ken Niumatalolo
|C+
|32
|Master Motivator
|Colorado State
|Jay Norvell
|C+
|28
|Architect
|Fresno State
|Matthew Entz
|C+
|27
|Strategist
|San Diego State
|Sean Lewis
|C+
|27
|Scheme Guru
|Utah State
|Adam Moss*
|C
|25
|Scheme Guru
|Wyoming
|Jay Sawvel
|C-
|25
|Architect
|Hawaii
|Timmy Chang
|C-
|24
|Architect
|Nevada
|Jeff Choate
|D+
|23
|Strategist
|New Mexico
|Wyatt Emmett*
|D-
|20
|Master Motivator
MAC
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Buffalo
|Pete Lembo
|B
|30
|Strategist
|Miami (OH)
|Chuck Martin
|B-
|30
|Architect
|Akron
|Joe Moorhead
|C+
|30
|Strategist
|Eastern Michigan
|Chris Creighton
|C+
|28
|Strategist
|Toledo
|Jason Candle
|C+
|22
|Master Motivator
|Northern Illinois
|Thomas Hammock
|C
|29
|Scheme Guru
|Western Michigan
|Lance Taylor
|C
|26
|Architect
|Ball State
|Mike Uremovich
|C-
|24
|Architect
|UMass
|Joe Harasymiak
|C-
|22
|Architect
|Central Michigan
|Matt Drinkall
|D+
|21
|Tactician
|Bowling Green
|Eddie George
|D+
|20
|Scheme Guru
|Ohio
|Brian Smith
|D-
|22
|Architect
|Kent State
|Aaron Watson*
|F
|20
|Motivator
Sun Belt
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Georgia Southern
|Clay Helton
|B
|32
|Architect
|Arkansas State
|Butch Jones
|B-
|33
|Master Motivator
|Texas State
|G.J. Kinne
|C+
|33
|Strategist
|Southern Miss
|Charles Huff
|C+
|27
|Master Motivator
|Louisiana Lafayette
|Michael Desormeaux
|C+
|26
|Scheme Guru
|James Madison
|Bob Chesney
|C
|27
|Scheme Guru
|South Alabama
|Major Applewhite
|D+
|28
|Strategist
|Coastal Carolina
|Tim Beck
|D+
|26
|Architect
|Appalachian State
|Dowell Loggains
|D+
|22
|Motivator
|Troy
|Gerad Parker
|D+
|21
|Strategist
|Old Dominion
|Ricky Rahne
|D
|26
|Strategist
|Georgia State
|Dell McGee
|D
|22
|Master Motivator
|Marshall
|Tony Gibson
|D-
|21
|Scheme Guru
|ULM
|Joel Fitzpatrick*
|D-
|20
|Strategist
Conference USA
|Team
|Coach
|Prestige
|Level
|Archetype
|Liberty
|Jamey Chadwell
|B
|20
|Talent Developer
|Middle Tennessee
|Derek Mason
|C
|34
|Architect
|New Mexico State
|Tony Sanchez
|C
|25
|Strategist
|UTEP
|Scotty Walden
|C-
|23
|Strategist
|Sam Houston
|Phil Longo
|D+
|24
|Scheme Guru
|Kennesaw State
|Jerry Mack
|D+
|21
|Talent Developer
|Jacksonville State
|James Anderson
|D+
|20
|Elite Recruiter
|Western Kentucky
|Mark Cunningham*
|D+
|20
|Strategist
|Louisiana Tech
|Sonny Cumbie
|D
|31
|Architect
|FIU
|Willie Simmons
|D
|21
|Tactician
|Missouri State
|Ryan Beard
|D
|20
|Architect
|Delaware
|Ryan Carty
|D-
|20
|Architect