It is release week for the second edition of EA Sports' College Football video game series, and one of the big additions to this year's game is actual college football coaches being part of it. The '25 edition had the actual players but didn't get coaches licensed, but that changed this year with more than 300 coaches and coordinators signing up for the game. 

There are some notable exceptions. Bill Belichick (North Carolina), Deion Sanders (Colorado), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Mario Cristobal (Miami) opted against being part of the game -- Steve Belichick, however, is in there as UNC's defensive coordinator -- but aside from the handful of holdouts, the game features the majority of coaches around the country. That means the folks at EA Sports had to hand out ratings and archetypes for each college football coach for the first time, which always leads to some fun debates about what they got right and what they got wrong. 

Three coaches received the "CEO" archetype, which is the top archetype one can reach in the game: Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Ohio State's Ryan Day. All three have an A+ in coach prestige, with Smart and Swinney topping the "coach level" rankings at an 80, with Day at a 72. In total, 11 real world coaches received an A+ in coach prestige -- plus the created stand-ins for Mario Cristobal and Deion Sanders, who each have a coaching level of 40. 

SchoolCoachPrestigeLevel

Georgia

Kirby Smart

A+

80

Clemson

Dabo Swinney

A+

80

Ohio State

Ryan Day

A+

72

Texas

Steve Sarkisian

A+

68

Oregon

Dan Lanning

A+

66

Penn State

James Franklin

A+

64

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman

A+

63

Alabama

Kalen DeBoer

A+

62

LSU

Brian Kelly

A+

62

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin

A+

61

USC

Lincoln Riley

A+

59

On the other end of the spectrum, Delaware's Ryan Carty, FAU's Zach Kittley, Ohio's Brian Smith and Marshall's Tony Gibson are the four real world coaches at the bottom of the prestige totem pole at a D- and coaching levels all below a 22. There is only one coach with an F prestige rating: the CPU generated coach for Kent State, whose interim coach, Mark Carney, is not in the game. 

Below you can find the full breakdown of the coach prestige ratings, coach level and archetype for every coach in each conference. CPU coaches are designated by an asterisk.

Big Ten

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
Ohio StateRyan DayA+72CEO
OregonDan LanningA+66Program Builder
Penn StateJames FranklinA+64Program Builder
USCLincoln RileyA+59Program Builder
IndianaCurt CignettiA57Strategist
NebraskaMatt RhuleA55Program Builder
IowaMick Cloud*A40Program Builder
IllinoisBret BielemaA-61Program Builder
MichiganSherrone MooreA-54Architect
Michigan StateJonathan SmithB+55Strategist
WisconsinLuke FickellB45Program Builder
MinnesotaP.J. FleckB44Master Motivator
RutgersGreg SchianoB40Master Motivator
WashingtonJedd FischB-43Elite Recruiter
PurdueBarry OdomC+37Architect
NorthwesternDavid BraunC+35Master Motivator
MarylandMike LocksleyC35Scheme Guru
UCLADeShaun FosterC29Master Motivator

SEC

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
GeorgiaKirby SmartA+80CEO
TexasSteve SarkisianA+68Program Builder
AlabamaKalen DeBoerA+62Talent Developer
LSUBrian KellyA+62Program Builder
Ole MissLane KiffinA+61Program Builder
AuburnHugh FreezeA57Strategist
Tennessee Josh HeupelA61Elite Recruiter
FloridaBilly NapierA52Strategist
Texas A&MMike ElkoA-54Architect
KentuckyMark StoopsA-50Scheme Guru
South CarolinaShane BeamerB+58Strategist
MissouriEli DrinkwitzB+56Strategist
OklahomaBrent VenablesB+50Scheme Guru
ArkansasSam PittmanB+41Talent Developer
VanderbiltClark LeaC+32Master Motivator
Mississippi StateJeff LebbyC40Scheme Guru

ACC

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
ClemsonDabo SwinneyA+80CEO
MiamiLou Hernandez*A+40Elite Recruiter
Florida StateMike NorvellA58Program Builder
DukeManny DiazA42Strategist
LouisvilleJeff BrohmA-57Program Builder
Boston CollegeBill O'BrienB+50Scheme Guru
SMURhett LashleeB+46Strategist
NC StateDave DoerenB+43Strategist
PittPat NarduzziB+43Architect
Georgia TechBrent KeyB+42Architect
North CarolinaHector Luna*B+30Scheme Guru
SyracuseFran BrownB41Talent Developer
Wake ForestJake DickertB38Master Motivator
CalJustin WilcoxB-37Strategist
VirginiaTony ElliottC33Strategist
Virginia TechBrent PryC-33Strategist
Stanford Stege Wheeler*D+29Talent Developer

Big 12

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
ColoradoKirk Patrick*A+40Elite Recruiter
Oklahoma StateMike GundyA60Scheme Guru
UtahKyle WhittinghamA58Program Builder
Iowa StateMatt CampbellA-59Master Motivator
Kansas StateChris KleimanA-53Program Builder
KansasLance LeipoldB+ 59Program Builder
West VirginiaRich RodriguezB+56Program Builder
Arizona StateKenny DillinghamB+48Strategist
BaylorDave ArandaB+41Strategist
BYUKalani SitakeB+39Talent Developer
Texas TechJoey McGuireB45Architect
HoustonWillie FritzB39Program Builder
ArizonaBrent BrennanB34Architect
UCFScott FrostB-36Scheme Guru
CincinnatiScott SatterfieldB-31Architect
TCUSonny DykesC42Scheme Guru

Independents

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
Notre DameMarcus FreemanA+63Program Builder
UConnJim Mora Jr. C+37Architect

Pac-12

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
Oregon StateTrent BrayB31Architect
Washington StateJimmy RogersC+29Master Motivator

American

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
ArmyJeff MonkenB+38Master Motivator
TulaneJon SumrallB+36Strategist
MemphisRyan SilverfieldB35Strategist
NavyBrian NewberryB30Scheme Guru
CharlotteTim AlbinC+24Architect
UTSAJeff TraylorC35Scheme Guru
South FloridaAlex GoleshC29Strategist
TempleK.C. KeelerC25Talent Developer
North TexasEric MorrisC-24Master Motivator
RiceScott AbellC-23Architect
East CarolinaBlake HarrellD23Motivator
TulsaTre LambD21Tactician
FAUZach KittleyD-20Strategist
UABLamar Davis*D-20Architect

Mountain West

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
Boise StateSpencer DanielsonB+44Scheme Guru
UNLVDan MullenB44Architect
Air ForceTroy CalhounB38Architect
San Jose StateKen NiumataloloC+32Master Motivator
Colorado StateJay NorvellC+28Architect
Fresno StateMatthew EntzC+27Strategist
San Diego StateSean LewisC+27Scheme Guru
Utah StateAdam Moss*C25Scheme Guru
WyomingJay SawvelC-25Architect
HawaiiTimmy ChangC-24Architect
NevadaJeff ChoateD+23Strategist
New MexicoWyatt Emmett*D-20Master Motivator

MAC

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
BuffaloPete LemboB30Strategist
Miami (OH)Chuck MartinB-30Architect
AkronJoe MoorheadC+30Strategist
Eastern MichiganChris CreightonC+28Strategist
ToledoJason CandleC+22Master Motivator
Northern IllinoisThomas HammockC29Scheme Guru
Western MichiganLance TaylorC26Architect
Ball StateMike UremovichC-24Architect
UMassJoe HarasymiakC-22Architect
Central MichiganMatt DrinkallD+21Tactician
Bowling GreenEddie GeorgeD+20Scheme Guru
OhioBrian SmithD-22Architect
Kent StateAaron Watson*F20Motivator

Sun Belt

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
Georgia SouthernClay HeltonB32Architect
Arkansas StateButch JonesB-33Master Motivator
Texas StateG.J. KinneC+33Strategist
Southern MissCharles HuffC+27Master Motivator
Louisiana LafayetteMichael DesormeauxC+26Scheme Guru
James MadisonBob ChesneyC27Scheme Guru
South AlabamaMajor ApplewhiteD+28Strategist
Coastal CarolinaTim BeckD+26Architect
Appalachian StateDowell LoggainsD+22Motivator
TroyGerad ParkerD+21Strategist
Old DominionRicky RahneD26Strategist
Georgia StateDell McGeeD22Master Motivator
MarshallTony GibsonD-21Scheme Guru
ULMJoel Fitzpatrick*D-20Strategist

Conference USA

TeamCoachPrestigeLevelArchetype
LibertyJamey ChadwellB20Talent Developer
Middle TennesseeDerek MasonC34Architect
New Mexico StateTony SanchezC25Strategist
UTEPScotty WaldenC-23Strategist
Sam HoustonPhil LongoD+24Scheme Guru
Kennesaw StateJerry MackD+21Talent Developer
Jacksonville StateJames AndersonD+20Elite Recruiter
Western KentuckyMark Cunningham*D+20Strategist
Louisiana TechSonny CumbieD31Architect
FIUWillie SimmonsD21Tactician
Missouri StateRyan BeardD20Architect
DelawareRyan CartyD-20Architect