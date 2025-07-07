It is release week for the second edition of EA Sports' College Football video game series, and one of the big additions to this year's game is actual college football coaches being part of it. The '25 edition had the actual players but didn't get coaches licensed, but that changed this year with more than 300 coaches and coordinators signing up for the game.

There are some notable exceptions. Bill Belichick (North Carolina), Deion Sanders (Colorado), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Mario Cristobal (Miami) opted against being part of the game -- Steve Belichick, however, is in there as UNC's defensive coordinator -- but aside from the handful of holdouts, the game features the majority of coaches around the country. That means the folks at EA Sports had to hand out ratings and archetypes for each college football coach for the first time, which always leads to some fun debates about what they got right and what they got wrong.

Three coaches received the "CEO" archetype, which is the top archetype one can reach in the game: Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Ohio State's Ryan Day. All three have an A+ in coach prestige, with Smart and Swinney topping the "coach level" rankings at an 80, with Day at a 72. In total, 11 real world coaches received an A+ in coach prestige -- plus the created stand-ins for Mario Cristobal and Deion Sanders, who each have a coaching level of 40.

School Coach Prestige Level Georgia Kirby Smart A+ 80 Clemson Dabo Swinney A+ 80 Ohio State Ryan Day A+ 72 Texas Steve Sarkisian A+ 68 Oregon Dan Lanning A+ 66 Penn State James Franklin A+ 64 Notre Dame Marcus Freeman A+ 63 Alabama Kalen DeBoer A+ 62 LSU Brian Kelly A+ 62 Ole Miss Lane Kiffin A+ 61 USC Lincoln Riley A+ 59

On the other end of the spectrum, Delaware's Ryan Carty, FAU's Zach Kittley, Ohio's Brian Smith and Marshall's Tony Gibson are the four real world coaches at the bottom of the prestige totem pole at a D- and coaching levels all below a 22. There is only one coach with an F prestige rating: the CPU generated coach for Kent State, whose interim coach, Mark Carney, is not in the game.

Below you can find the full breakdown of the coach prestige ratings, coach level and archetype for every coach in each conference. CPU coaches are designated by an asterisk.

Big Ten

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Ohio State Ryan Day A+ 72 CEO Oregon Dan Lanning A+ 66 Program Builder Penn State James Franklin A+ 64 Program Builder USC Lincoln Riley A+ 59 Program Builder Indiana Curt Cignetti A 57 Strategist Nebraska Matt Rhule A 55 Program Builder Iowa Mick Cloud* A 40 Program Builder Illinois Bret Bielema A- 61 Program Builder Michigan Sherrone Moore A- 54 Architect Michigan State Jonathan Smith B+ 55 Strategist Wisconsin Luke Fickell B 45 Program Builder Minnesota P.J. Fleck B 44 Master Motivator Rutgers Greg Schiano B 40 Master Motivator Washington Jedd Fisch B- 43 Elite Recruiter Purdue Barry Odom C+ 37 Architect Northwestern David Braun C+ 35 Master Motivator Maryland Mike Locksley C 35 Scheme Guru UCLA DeShaun Foster C 29 Master Motivator

SEC

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Georgia Kirby Smart A+ 80 CEO Texas Steve Sarkisian A+ 68 Program Builder Alabama Kalen DeBoer A+ 62 Talent Developer LSU Brian Kelly A+ 62 Program Builder Ole Miss Lane Kiffin A+ 61 Program Builder Auburn Hugh Freeze A 57 Strategist Tennessee Josh Heupel A 61 Elite Recruiter Florida Billy Napier A 52 Strategist Texas A&M Mike Elko A- 54 Architect Kentucky Mark Stoops A- 50 Scheme Guru South Carolina Shane Beamer B+ 58 Strategist Missouri Eli Drinkwitz B+ 56 Strategist Oklahoma Brent Venables B+ 50 Scheme Guru Arkansas Sam Pittman B+ 41 Talent Developer Vanderbilt Clark Lea C+ 32 Master Motivator Mississippi State Jeff Lebby C 40 Scheme Guru

Independents

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Notre Dame Marcus Freeman A+ 63 Program Builder UConn Jim Mora Jr. C+ 37 Architect

Pac-12

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Oregon State Trent Bray B 31 Architect Washington State Jimmy Rogers C+ 29 Master Motivator

American

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Army Jeff Monken B+ 38 Master Motivator Tulane Jon Sumrall B+ 36 Strategist Memphis Ryan Silverfield B 35 Strategist Navy Brian Newberry B 30 Scheme Guru Charlotte Tim Albin C+ 24 Architect UTSA Jeff Traylor C 35 Scheme Guru South Florida Alex Golesh C 29 Strategist Temple K.C. Keeler C 25 Talent Developer North Texas Eric Morris C- 24 Master Motivator Rice Scott Abell C- 23 Architect East Carolina Blake Harrell D 23 Motivator Tulsa Tre Lamb D 21 Tactician FAU Zach Kittley D- 20 Strategist UAB Lamar Davis* D- 20 Architect

MAC

Team Coach Prestige Level Archetype Buffalo Pete Lembo B 30 Strategist Miami (OH) Chuck Martin B- 30 Architect Akron Joe Moorhead C+ 30 Strategist Eastern Michigan Chris Creighton C+ 28 Strategist Toledo Jason Candle C+ 22 Master Motivator Northern Illinois Thomas Hammock C 29 Scheme Guru Western Michigan Lance Taylor C 26 Architect Ball State Mike Uremovich C- 24 Architect UMass Joe Harasymiak C- 22 Architect Central Michigan Matt Drinkall D+ 21 Tactician Bowling Green Eddie George D+ 20 Scheme Guru Ohio Brian Smith D- 22 Architect Kent State Aaron Watson* F 20 Motivator

