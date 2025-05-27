When EA Sports revived their college football video game franchise last year, it became the highest-selling video game of the year. The old NCAA franchise was one of the most beloved sports games on the market, and after more than a decade without it, millions of fans grabbed a copy of the new game to scratch that itch that had been lingering since 2013.

We will find out how much lasting interest there is in the franchise when they release the second installment of the rebooted franchise, EA Sports College Football 26, on July 10. The first version had its positives (Dynasty mode) and negatives (Road to Glory), but the fanfare for this year's edition is unsurprisingly far less than it was for the game's triumphant return a year ago.

To start building some more buzz for the summer's release, EA Sports revealed two of the covers for the game on Tuesday. The standard edition for the game's second year back in existence fittingly features two of college football's biggest sophomore stars: Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Deluxe Edition features a much larger cast of characters on the cover, and confirms the inclusion of actual college football coaches (who weren't part of last year's game). For that version, Smith and Williams are joined by legends, coaches and a number of current players.

Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush and Denard Robinson represent past cover athletes from the NCAA franchise, while a number of the game's top coaches make a cover appearance with Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, James Franklin, Marcus Freeman, Lane Kiffin, Kenny Dillingham and Dan Lanning.

Along with Smith and Williams, current players on the Deluxe Edition cover include Jeremiah Love (Notre Dame), DJ Lagway (Florida), Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Nick Singleton (Penn State), Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson).