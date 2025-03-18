Players are set to be paid more money for appearing in EA Sports' College Football video game, CBS Sports has learned.

EA Sports will compensate players who opt into the game this summer at least $1,500 and a Deluxe Edition copy of the game on the console of their choice, an EA Sports representative told CBS Sports. The compensation is more than double what most players received for the re-launch of the series, which began last fall. Players who allowed EA Sports to use their name, image and likeness in the video game were compensated with $600 and a copy of the game in 2024 when the franchise relaunched after an 11-year hiatus.

Brand ambassadors for the game, including cover athletes, are expected to earn more money through separate deals.

"College Football 25" quickly became the best-selling sports video game of all time (dollars) and was also the most popular selling video game of 2024, according to Circana Retail Tracking.

EA Sports held a photoshoot for "College Football 26," and a leaked photograph showing a potential version of the Deluxe Edition cover leaked on social media last week. CBS Sports confirmed through sources familiar with the event that the photoshoot occurred March 12 and included multiple head coaches and popular players.

LOOK: Leaked EA Sports 'College Football 26' cover photo features coaches, including Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Will Backus

Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Penn State's James Franklin are identifiable on the leaked cover, as are several players, including Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton.

EA Sports has yet to reveal any details about "College Football 26," though it did confirm in January via social media that it will drop sometime in the summer. Previous entries in the series were typically released in July.

The college football-based video game series, previously called "NCAA Football," was revived in 2024 after a hiatus spanning more than a decade. The cover for "College Football 25" featured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.