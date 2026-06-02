LOOK: EA Sports College Football 27 cover features Dante Moore, Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney front and center

EA Sports unveiled covers for its standard and deluxe editions of College Football 27 on Tuesday, featuring several College Football Playoff participants from last season. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Miami standout Malachi Toney grace the standard cover, while the deluxe edition includes a mashup of those three players along with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and several others.

"Being on the cover of EA SPORTS College Football 27 is an absolute privilege after growing up a fan of the game," Moore said in. press release. "Coach (Dan) Lanning and The Duck were on last year's Deluxe Edition, and now to carry that legacy forward and represent Oregon myself makes me really proud."

The full reveal for this summer's release is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on EA Sports' YouTube channel, which will include the game's newest features and details on Madden 27.

"College Football 27 promises to be an incredible year, one in which we're able to start reflecting the modern era of college football more authentically and with more depth for our players than ever before," said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. "Our cover athletes -- Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore -- represent that modern era by transcending programs and drawing in generations of college football fans, regardless of their school pride. We built the game for those fans and we can't wait for them to see the full reveal of College Football 27 on June 4."

The third edition of EA Sports' college football title since the game returned in 2024. After the franchise's triumphant return and a strong follow-up edition, the challenge isn't convincing fans to buy in -- it's keeping one of gaming's most passionate communities satisfied.

That's what makes this release so intriguing. The dynasty crowd wants deeper immersion. The recruiting junkies want more strategy. Road to Glory players want a career mode that feels more alive. And everyone wants the Saturday atmosphere that separates college football from every other sport. EA has spent the last two years rebuilding trust with a fanbase that waited more than a decade for the series to return, and College Football 27 feels like the next critical step in that evolution.

According to EA Sports, "EA Play members can step into the modern era in EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 with the EA Play* 10-hour Early Access trial, starting July 2, 2026. EA Play Pro members can play the EA Play Pro Edition starting July 6, 2026. Members also score recurring monthly College Ultimate Team™ Packs, as well as receive 10% off EA digital content, including pre-orders, game downloads, Season Passes, College Football Points, and DLC."