Early Signing Period: Why it matters, who it benefits, how it may screw things up

For a lot of college football fans, recruiting is a year-round passion. The others check in on the first Wednesday in February (well known now as National Signing Day) to get a status report on the future of their program. But beginning this year, casual fans need to add another date to their calendar.

On Wednesday Dec. 20, the first-ever Early Signing Period for college football will begin. It lasts for 72 hours -- until Friday Dec. 22 -- and at the end of that three-day stretch, we expect the majority of college football prospects to be off the market.

Ultimately, though, no one really knows what this Early Signing Period holds in the short- or long-term interests of the prospects, coaches or programs. Here is what we think it will look like.

Who is going to sign?

If you're verbally committed to a program, you're going to be expected to sign early. And there are a lot of guys committed out there. Most estimating the impact of the Early Signing Period believe 60-80 percent of all college prospects will be done with their recruiting process by Dec. 22 by signing a National Letter of Intent.

There are exceptions. Some prospects are just good enough that they will not need to secure a spot in a particular team's class and will have one waiting for them regardless of when they decide to lock down their recruitment. They may wait until February, possibly taking additional official visits along the way. Other prospects may be experiencing coaching turnover at their chosen school that gives them an excuse to delay signing. Most prospects that are committed to a programs -- especially big ones -- will risk getting dropped by that program if they abstain from signing at this early period.

What about the "real" National Signing Day?

There will still be plenty of drama surrounding NSD in February. Many of the five-star and Top247 prospects will sign at that time. There will be plenty of uncommitted prospects that remain uncommitted beyond the Early Signing Period and hit January with official visits to take and decisions to make. Increasingly, the highly-rated prospects at brand-name programs are enrolling early anyway, so this Early Signing Period actually gives them their own day in the spotlight that they miss by forgoing the traditional signing day.

Who benefits from the new rule?

One goal of the new rule is to prevent prospects from being dropped just days before the February signing day due to either new coaching staffs or simply being recruited over with programs going after more- or differently-talented players. The Early Signing Period allows kids to lock up their spot. It also allows coaches to be more productive in January so they do not have to waste time babysitting solid commitments. For the kid who wants to end the recruiting process and not deal with the stresses of coaching visits and pressures from external forces, this is for him, too.

Who does the new rule hurt?

Nick Saban, for one. Programs like Alabama at the top of the food chain usually reevaluate their board as February approaches, get a good sense on where they are going to come up short and then go out and poach other top prospects -- knowing that they can flip a pretty healthy portion of the United States. This is obviously a nice advantage that those programs no longer enjoy. Now much of the inventory that Saban and Co. would search to find those flips is heavily depleted.

This also creates some pain for programs that recently made new coaching hires as they, historically, often leaned on January to make up major ground with prospects. Good luck with that this year Willie Taggart (who inherited a Florida State team currently ranked 50th in recruiting) or Jeremy Pruitt (who saw Tennessee sink to as low as 48th before starting to claw back up). Even Dan Mullen at Florida (down to 32nd and now trying to make a move) will be impacted.

While no one is crying for Saban, this creates disadvantages for the student-athletes as well. Instead of having one signing day that allows them to know every opportunity available to them, a lot of prospects will be signing in December without knowing what other offers might pop up. The firm commit may not care about that but what about the prospect hoping for a Power Five opportunity or a dream school offer late in the cycle?

What is the long-term impact?

The potential long-term impact is hard to predict at such an early juncture, but it could be far-reaching. The teams that navigate the Early Signing Period most effectively will sign nearly their entire class in December. That leaves plenty of evaluation days in December and January to focus in on underclassmen as opposed to the babysitting of commitments that would otherwise occupy the time of coaching staffs.

Pair that emphasis on another new rule, the opportunity to host official visits in the spring, and suddenly you'll start to see earlier offers, visits and commitments as everyone starts to pace towards making the next Early Signing Period more productive. Now all of the sudden we've got a rapid acceleration of the recruiting process even as we continue to see folks bemoan every freshman or eighth grade offer that goes out.