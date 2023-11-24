Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulsa 3-8, East Carolina 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulsa is limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.

Tulsa scored first but ultimately less than North Texas in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 35-28 to the Mean Green.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kirk Francis, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Tulsa's defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. North Texas' QB won't forget Ben Kopenski anytime soon given Kopenski sacked him three times.

Meanwhile, last Saturday just wasn't the day for East Carolina's offense. They took a 10-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Navy.

Tulsa has yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-8 record. As for East Carolina, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season.

Tulsa will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog.

Odds

East Carolina is a 3-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 3 out of their last 4 games against East Carolina.