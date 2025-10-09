The East Carolina Pirates (3-2) travel to play the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) in an American Conference battle on Thursday evening. Last week, East Carolina beat Army 28-6, as they've won three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Green Wave beat Tulsa 31-14 last week. East Carolina leads the all-time series 12-8 but has lost five of the last six games versus Tulane.

Kickoff from the Benson Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. East Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 via SportsLine consensus. The under has hit in the last three ECU games and in the last two Tulane contests. Before making any East Carolina vs. Tulane picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on East Carolina vs. Tulane. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Tulane vs. East Carolina:

East Carolina vs. Tulane spread Green Wave -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook East Carolina vs. Tulane over/under 53.5 points East Carolina vs. Tulane money line Green Waves -236, Pirates +194 East Carolina vs. Tulane picks See picks at SportsLine East Carolina vs. Tulane streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why East Carolina can cover

Senior quarterback Katin Houser has thrown for 1,509 passing yards with seven touchdowns. He's gone over 250-plus passing yards in every game this season, including 15-of-22 for 251 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Senior receiver Anthony Smith leads the team in catches (28) and receiving yards (352).

The Maryland native has gone over 60 receiving yards in three games this season. In his last outing, Smith finished with three grabs for 87 receiving yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Yannick Smith is another effective playmaker, as he's logged 28 grabs for 338 yards and two scores. ECU is 2-0 ATS as the away team and 4-1 ATS in all games in 2025.

Why Tulane can cover

Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff is a dual-threat playmaker for Tulane, throwing for 820 passing yards, rushing for 368 yards, and nine total touchdowns. His best outing of the season thus far came on Sept. 13 against Duke, where he had 245 passing yards, 111 rushing yards, and four rushing scores.

Freshman running back Javin Gordon has added 235 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. This season, Tulane is averaging 205.8 rushing yards per game, with a five-yard per carry. The Green Wave are 2-0 ATS as the home team and 3-1 ATS as the favorite.

How to make Tulane vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 46 combined points.

So who wins Tulane vs. East Carolina, and which side of the spread has all the value?