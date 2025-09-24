The East Carolina Pirates dive into American Conference action when they take on the Army Black Knights on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off losses as Army dropped a 45-38 overtime decision to North Texas in Week 4, while BYU downed East Carolina 34-13. The Black Knights (1-2, 0-1 American), who won the conference title at 8-0 and were 12-2 overall in 2024, are 5-0 on the road since the start of last season. The Pirates (2-2, 0-0 American), who finished fifth in the American at 5-3 and were 8-5 overall, are 5-3 on their home field since the beginning of last year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C. East Carolina leads the all-time series 8-1, but Army won last year's meeting 45-28. The Pirates are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. East Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any East Carolina vs. Army picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

New users can also take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users bet $5 and get over $200 in bonus bets instantly, and get $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney had a tremendous 2024 college football season in which he finished 62-41 (plus $1,649 for $100 players). He is also 5-0 (+500) in his last five East Carolina picks. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Army vs. East Carolina and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Army vs. ECU:

Army vs. East Carolina spread East Carolina -5.5 Army vs. East Carolina over/under 52.5 points Army vs. East Carolina money line East Carolina -206, Army +171 Army vs. East Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Army vs. East Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why East Carolina can win

Senior Katin Houser helps power the Pirates' offense. In four starts, he has completed 108 of 158 passes (68.4%) for 1,258 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In a 38-0 win over Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13, he completed 28 of 37 passes (75.7%) for 293 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Yannick Smith is among East Carolina's top receivers. He has 23 receptions for 282 yards (12.3 average) and two touchdowns this year. He also has had at least four receptions in each game. In last week's loss to BYU, he caught nine passes for 146 yards, including a long of 38. He had four catches for 25 yards and two scores against Coastal Carolina. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Army can win

Senior Dewayne Coleman and junior Cale Hellums share the quarterbacking duties for the Black Knights. Coleman has completed 13 of 23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has rushed 47 times for 217 yards (4.6 average) and two touchdowns. Hellums has added 45 passing yards and has carried 58 times for 184 yards and three scores.

Senior running back Hayden Reed is among the Black Knights' top rushers. In three games, he has carried 43 times for 211 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's loss to North Texas, he carried 19 times for 113 yards (5.9 average) and one touchdown. He also carried 19 times for 88 yards (4.6 average) and a score in a 30-27 double overtime loss to Tarleton State on Aug. 29. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel bonus code:

How to make Army vs. East Carolina picks

Tierney has analyzed Army vs. East Carolina from every angle and is leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Army vs. East Carolina, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. East Carolina spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 5-0 in his last five East Carolina picks, and find out.