Who's Playing

Campbell @ East Carolina

Current Records: Campbell 1-1; East Carolina 1-1

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a loss.

Campbell received a tough blow last week as they fell 37-21 to the William & Mary Tribe.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 244 more yards than your opponent like the Pirates did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They enjoyed a cozy 39-21 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs. The win came about even with East Carolina handicapping themselves with 85 penalty yards. Their RB Keaton Mitchell was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 160 yards on 18 carries. Mitchell put himself on the highlight reel with an 81-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

East Carolina's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Old Dominion's offensive line to sack QB Hayden Wolff four times for a total loss of 24 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Campbell's defeat took them down to 1-1 while East Carolina's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if the Fighting Camels can steal the Pirates' luck or if East Carolina records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.