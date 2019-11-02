East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 3-5; Cincinnati 6-1
What to Know
Cincinnati has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Cincinnati and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Bearcats are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while East Carolina is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over Tulsa two weeks ago, winning 24-13. Cincinnati's RB Gerrid Doaks was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Doaks' performance made up for a slower game against Houston three weeks ago. Doaks scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Cincinnati's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Darrick Forrest and S Ja'von Hicks.
Meanwhile, East Carolina suffered a grim 45-20 defeat to South Florida last week. One thing holding East Carolina back was the mediocre play of QB Holton Ahlers, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 6-1 while East Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Pirates are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Pirates, the Bearcats come into the contest boasting the 15th fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 17. So the East Carolina squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 24-point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against East Carolina.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cincinnati 56 vs. East Carolina 6
- Nov 18, 2017 - East Carolina 48 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. East Carolina 19
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cincinnati 19 vs. East Carolina 16
Watch This Game Live
-
